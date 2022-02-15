FEATURED PHOTO: Mero from above

Yuri A Jones - Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 2:25 PM
Mero from above photo credit Yuri A Jones see more from Yuri at Yuriajones.com

This wonderful stretch of white sand beach looks just as inviting from hundreds of feet in the air as it does walking along the shore line.

 

Browse more featured photos here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/category/homepage/features/featured-photo/

You can submit your own photos to be featured on DNO to news@dominicanewsonline.com. You must own the photo(s) or have permission to distribute them.

