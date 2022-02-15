FEATURED PHOTO: Mero from above

This wonderful stretch of white sand beach looks just as inviting from hundreds of feet in the air as it does walking along the shore line.
Browse more featured photos here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/category/homepage/features/featured-photo/
You can submit your own photos to be featured on DNO to news@dominicanewsonline.com. You must own the photo(s) or have permission to distribute them.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.