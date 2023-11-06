Gun and Ammunition Amnesty extended; two illegal firearms surrendered to police

National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore has announced that a total of two illegal firearms have been surrendered to the police so far following a ‘Gun and Ammunition Amnesty’ which came into effect from the period October 1 – 31, 2023.
This is in a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of illegal firearms and related criminal activities.
“It is very interesting to note for the period October 1 to the 31, two illegal firearms were surrendered to the Police,” he revealed. “We want to accept, while it is true, by saying that number is very small, but my response to this is that these are two illegal firearms that are off the streets that could have been used to commit a crime.”
He told those who are still processing whether they should surrender their firearms that are illegal or unregistered, “that if for some reason you do not feel comfortable or trust the police, you can bring the illegal firearm or ammunition to a Priest, a Pastor or an Attorney.”
“And I am confident they will do the honourable thing by bringing the illegal firearm or rounds of ammunition to the police,” Blackmoore stated.
He made it clear that once the period for this program expires, the government will quickly go to Parliament to further amend the ‘Firearms Act’.
“And if one [is] found with any illegal firearm or ammunition that person will go to jail for a very long time,” Blackmoore warned.
Meanwhile, he revealed that the ‘Gun and Ammunition Amnesty’ program has been extended to December 1, 2023.
“This extension in my view is important and will further demonstrate that element of good faith by your government to rid the streets of illegal firearms,” he said.
In an earlier report, Blackmoore said that over the years, substantial strides have been made to enhance the capabilities of the police force to include training, equipment provision, and active policing plans in an effort to rid the streets of illegal firearms. The Minister further averred that legislative changes have also been introduced to impose stricter penalties and a broader range of consequences for those found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
“However, the fight against illegal firearms and the use of those firearms to cause harm and bring death to others is not one that can be fought by the authorities alone,” he stressed, adding that while remaining vigilant, the government aims to adopt innovative strategies to curtail and discourage the use of illegal firearms.
2 Comments
what an embarrassment!!!!!!
Blackmore himself used to be a police officer! In another country Blackmore would be sacked!
2 illegal firearms surrendered?
will skerrit blame Lennox Linton and de opposition?
that is laughable!!!
you think we outside there doh know some bad man/gun man well protected by people in position?
that is a mockery of security in Dominica!!!
our reality is dat Chinese running Roseau, Skerrit ducking questions about CBI revenue by singing nasty business putting election campaigning in full gear, some tourist sites not properly prepared to receive visitors
Skerrit and his dynamic team at work …..what do they accomplish from am to pm
This gun amnesty is just a ploy to deceive the country into thinking that the government is doing something about crime.
It is not a novel idea. Many countries throughout the Caribbean have tried this and it has spectacularly failed every time. Hard work and strategic planning will put a dent in gun crime ad robberies.
Crime always escalates because of idleness and basic needs that are not being catered to. Unemployment and poverty are the drivers of crime. Presently joblessness and indigence are at unparalleled levels.
Government should stop looking for deception and the easy way out of this unprecedented crime phenomenon. This ruling regime needs to improve the economic climate of the country which would in turn create more job opportunities for the over 50% unemployed youth population.
Having Rayburn Blackmoore as Minister of National Security, is like putting a janitor to fix a fuel leak on a spacecraft just before takeoff.