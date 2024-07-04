PM addresses nation tonight

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is scheduled to deliver an address to the nation tonight, entitled: From Maria to Beryl-The New Caribbean Hurricane Reality, A Vision to Protect Dominicans.
The address will be at 8 PM on all radio channels and government social media platforms.
4 Comments
What is Skerrit going to address tonight? Is he going to say that he, Saverin and his new president have created a constitutional crisis in Dominica and he is going to use that crisis to announce a snap election? Yes, I know he said his speech is going to be about Maria to Beryl but we have seen this movie before with this lying, deceitful and evil leader and we would be fooling ourselves to expect anything that genuinely have to do with hurricane.
Skerrit, Savarin, Ms Burton and Francis planned a crisis to ensure we would be without an opposition leader today so that they could use the constitution to destroy our country The four evils above knew Jesma Paul was wrong to agree to a deal to share power with Tony Charles after 18 months but Savarin swore them in and then retired. Before Ms Burton was elected Francis was quick to endorse her. Then he went on q95 to announce Tony Charles is a member of his new party knowing well the people of Marigot would be upset. So
Stupes. gason you have already destroyed our country and no need to listen to your nonsense. I wouldn’t even be surprised to hear you call election tonight because you Skerrit have Dominica as a women that’s been wounded, afflicted, abused, crippled and beaten to death but will cry big tears during the funeral
o let out one big stupse when i open DNO and see Mr. face smiling for me. Imagine i dont even want to hear the utter rubbish that Mr. have to say. What save 200 dollars for rainy days again? make sure we ready? How can we save money and still be ready? Even with the 200 in my hand that cannot do nothing for me. This man and his fake friends are doing everything they can to destroy this once great Caribbean nation of ours. Daily you see it in Roseau and the rest of the country. If we get another major hurricane people, nothing will change. he will go and cry for money and guess what? he will hold it for himself n his fake friends. Like the money Chavez gave the Kalinago people. He say it was used after Maria to help build back Dominica. Not one Kalinago person or business saw a dollar of that money. CBI revenue, the average Dominican is YET to touch a dollar of that money. thieves. But you want to advise Dominicans? Hmm. the only news Dominicans waiting for is if it have work that day
Roosevelt warped mind is wandering again!
Like an inebriated delirious man, he is babbling about protecting Dominicans from something. I supposed this thing is imaginary: if our people are resilient, the earth is resilient, agricultural plants and all the buildings in the country are resilient, everything can bend and return to their original form, what protection is needed?
Roosevelt Skerrit is powerless to protect himself never mind protecting Dominicans.
The only protection the people of Dominica needs is protection from the evils of that corrupted crook Roosevelt?
He ran off his mouth about helping or assisting whoever needs help, meanwhile Dominica is the poorest island in the Western Hemisphere, that’s why all the displaced victims of the hurricane took shelter on other islands, not one went to Dominica.
His slave masters Gonsalves and Mia has not asked anything of him because they know he is an all talk hand to mouth!