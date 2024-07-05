PM’s speech on climate change ‘not just for the people of Dominica’

During his speech to the nation on Thursday night, “From Maria to Beryl: The New Caribbean Hurricane Reality: A Vision to Protect Dominicans,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was vocal about the urgent need for Climate Financing Reform in the Caribbean.

He squarely outlined culpability for the current climate crisis as originating outside of the Caribbean.

“My message tonight is not just for the people of Dominica, but for the people of the world. CARICOM has been sounding the alarm [and] the reality is we are not the cause of the global climate crisis, but we are the victims of it,” he said.

He continued, “I know that it is not just the people of Dominica listening to my message tonight. International NGOs, governments, ambassadors, and world leaders. My message for you is this, the Caribbean urgently needs Climate Financing Reforms, we need resources that will not just help us rebuild after storms but resources that would allow our communities to build more resilient infrastructure. Roads, electricity, water, and homes.”

An immediate issue the prime minister delineated is the increased insurance rates that he says are skyrocketing the cost of living. This area, he proposed, requires the support of financing.“We must work with insurance companies to address the cost and availability of insurance at the regional and international levels,” he urged.

Highlighting this chain of causation, Skerrit encouraged Dominicans to pay attention to climate change not just as an international discussion removed from their reality, but as a factor that has a serious impact on the entirety of life in the country.

“If you are worried about the cost of living, you should be worried about climate change… because, my brothers and sisters, I am here to tell you that these things are related!” asserted Skerrit.

He added that he would be happy to share videos, photos, and testimonies of how climate is impacting the Dominican people.

“To the people of Dominica, we must be resilient,” he encouraged. “We must prepare because the next storm is coming.”

According to Skerrit, these preparations include redoubling efforts in agriculture, and increasing food security. Quick access to remote areas after a storm by fine-tuning the strategy of the country’s emergency management teams is also necessary.

Skerrit added, “We must build our energy systems which will allow us to generate electricity in our communities and get electricity up sooner after storms.”

The thrust of which, he said, is increased self-reliance in a changing world.

Meanwhile, he called on churches in Dominica to offer prayers during this holy sabbath for the victims of Hurricane Beryl.