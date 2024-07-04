‘Unfair’; the international community has failed the Caribbean, says Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says it is unfair that the international community has failed to meet its commitment to countries in the Caribbean.
He made this statement following the passage of Hurricane Beryl which severely affected some Caribbean islands this week.
“It is really unfair to us in this part of the world where commitments have been made by way of compensation to us to allow us to have access to resources, to build resilience against climate change and [that] we have shown in Dominica that we can,in fact, employ with the technology. Obviously, [it] is going to cost you way more than otherwise,” he said.
However, he explained, “if you have the resources, if you have the funds you can certainly invest with resilience in mind and be placed in a better position to withstand and to respond to natural disasters.”
Skerrit argued that those funds are not forthcoming in the manner in which they were promised, “and every single year these developed countries are just kicking the can down the road.”
He pointed out that every year hurricanes and storms are becoming more frequent.
“Every single month of the year we have to deal with some kind of natural disaster,” he remarked.
Skerrit further stated that the fight as it relates to climate change is not just a government fight.
He believes that it has to be the collective way of all the institutions and organizations.
“The Universities, the private sector in the Caribbean, the student bodies, and youth action groups,” Skerrit noted. “Everybody must play their part in lending their voice to this fight that governments have been leading for so many years on their own.”
According to him, the reality is climate change is affecting the way of life of every single citizen in the Caribbean, and more voices need to be raised to demand action as far as the developed world is concerned.
“This is a war that we are fighting, a war which I said many years ago we did not start, but we are facing the consequences of that war,” he remarked.
He continued, “See how much resources the developed world, the [Group of Seven) G7 has sent to Ukraine, billions of dollars of ammunition to kill people and we here in the Caribbean are being killed by natural disasters…”
He added, “But how much resources are coming to the Caribbean to help us build resilience against climate change?”
3 Comments
Help us Lord. Does Skerrit know when he is making these reckless statements he is hurting Dominica and the international community is listening and nothing? Here is PM Skerrit:
Skerrit, when you talking your trash is not Laborites and you clappers alone that listening ok.
Boss you need to go to China and Russia for money to build the China Russia friendship Dominica that you have been building
Skerrit, you are unfair, evil, wicked to Dominatens and therefore the international community cannot trust you. In fact you are known to be an enemy of those same international communities and therefore they can’t use our hard earned tax dollars to help strengthen you. I can assure you that as soon as Dominica has a good government they can trust and you are placed where you rightfully belong, money will be released by the international community to help rebuild Dominica caused by you, hurricane Roosevelt Skerrit
So Skerrit has been very unfair to Dominicans and he expects the international community to trust him? I say absolutely nonsense Skerrit?
Why should the international community give you money when they know you have paid substantial amounts of monies to Trinidadians prosecutors to falsely prosecute members of the opposition?
Skerrit why should the international community trust you with money when international journalists exposed your CBI passport corruption and to date you have yet to comment?
Skerrit, why should the international community trust you with money when they know we have billions of dollars in international banks on the name of ur International friends while Dominicans are living in gross poverty?
Skerrit, why should the international community give you money when they know you are using our money to build apartments so that you could keep Dominicans residing in those apartments as your political hostages?
Why give you money when you arming known criminals with…