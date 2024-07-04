‘Unfair’; the international community has failed the Caribbean, says Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says it is unfair that the international community has failed to meet its commitment to countries in the Caribbean.

He made this statement following the passage of Hurricane Beryl which severely affected some Caribbean islands this week.

“It is really unfair to us in this part of the world where commitments have been made by way of compensation to us to allow us to have access to resources, to build resilience against climate change and [that] we have shown in Dominica that we can,in fact, employ with the technology. Obviously, [it] is going to cost you way more than otherwise,” he said.

However, he explained, “if you have the resources, if you have the funds you can certainly invest with resilience in mind and be placed in a better position to withstand and to respond to natural disasters.”

Skerrit argued that those funds are not forthcoming in the manner in which they were promised, “and every single year these developed countries are just kicking the can down the road.”

He pointed out that every year hurricanes and storms are becoming more frequent.

“Every single month of the year we have to deal with some kind of natural disaster,” he remarked.

Skerrit further stated that the fight as it relates to climate change is not just a government fight.

He believes that it has to be the collective way of all the institutions and organizations.

“The Universities, the private sector in the Caribbean, the student bodies, and youth action groups,” Skerrit noted. “Everybody must play their part in lending their voice to this fight that governments have been leading for so many years on their own.”

According to him, the reality is climate change is affecting the way of life of every single citizen in the Caribbean, and more voices need to be raised to demand action as far as the developed world is concerned.

“This is a war that we are fighting, a war which I said many years ago we did not start, but we are facing the consequences of that war,” he remarked.

He continued, “See how much resources the developed world, the [Group of Seven) G7 has sent to Ukraine, billions of dollars of ammunition to kill people and we here in the Caribbean are being killed by natural disasters…”

He added, “But how much resources are coming to the Caribbean to help us build resilience against climate change?”