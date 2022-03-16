7.3 magnitude Earthquake hits Japan; Tsunami advisory in effect

A 7.3 Earthquake magnitude earthquake has hit the northern prefecture of Fukushima in Japan. The quake’s epicentre was recorded as just off the northern coast of the country.

A tsunami advisory has been issued for Fukushima the same prefecture in which a tsunami caused the 2011 Fukushima Daichi nuclear powerplant disaster – the most severe nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl disaster of 1986.

Read more