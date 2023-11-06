Accident at Silverlake claims life of Grandbay man

One man is dead following a vehicular road traffic collision that occurred at Silverlake on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The man has been identified as Javid Alfred, 29 of Grandbay who resided at Delices.

According to reports from Police Inspector Fixton Henderson, Alfred was riding a motorcycle in an easterly direction while Malisha Bardouille, female adult of Morne Prosper was driving a black Subaru Forester in a westerly direction along the highway in Silverlake when the two motor vehicles collided.

“Upon impact the Subaru Forester caught fire and was completely burnt,” Henderson revealed. “However, the driver was unharmed.”

He said further that the rider of the motorcycle was thrown off the bike, propelled over the Forrester and onto the road.

“He received multiple injuries and was transported to the emergency department of Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” Henderson stated.

His body is being kept at a funeral home pending an autopsy.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

