Amendment to protocols for entry into the Commonwealth of Dominica

The Ministry of Tourism International Transport and Maritime Initiatives announced new measures for COVID-19 pre-arrival and entry protocols for travellers to Dominica with immediate effect.

Hon Denise Charles, the Minister for Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives indicated that this move is yet another responsible decision in managing the safety of travellers while allowing greater convenience in their travel journey. We are optimistic that the tourism stakeholders will profit from greater arrivals as a result of the relaxation of these protocols, as we have harmonized the protocols for both air and sea travel, allowing visitors to choose their preferred method of transportation to visit Dominica.

The major amendment indicates that All travellers are required to:

Complete a health questionnaire online before arrival in Dominica at http://domcovid19.dominica.gov.dm and can complete it on arrival if they experienced problems completing it prior to boarding.

Upload a negative PCR test result from a swab taken within 72 hours prior to arrival OR upload pre-arrival negative Rapid Antigen Test result from a swab taken within 48 hours prior to expected arrival time into Dominica.

Prior to boarding airlines or other travel carriers, travellers must also present a Negative PCR test result OR a Negative Rapid Antigen Test result.

Upon arrival in Dominica, fully vaccinated travellers shall be medically cleared after documents have been validated. For un-vaccinated travellers, the protocols for disembarkation remain unchanged. Therefore, un-vaccinated travelers shall take a Rapid Antigen test and proceed to a Safe in Nature certified property for at least 5 days.

These revised protocols are to be applied to travellers to Dominica by air and sea. All other protocols for un-vaccinated protocols remain unchanged.

Additionally, the limitations previously placed on ferry operations regarding a limit on the number of passengers and number of calls per week have been lifted.

Director of Tourism, Colin Piper indicated that the change in protocols allowing pre-arrival Antigen testing has been requested from potential visitors in the US and the French West Indies who have had difficulties procuring PCR test results within the testing window. This will benefit all tourism stakeholders, especially accommodations, who have experienced cancellations due to potential visitors’ inability to obtain the required tests in time. With the new protocols, lifting of Ferry restrictions, and direct American Airline flights, visitor arrivals are expected to increase.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter., Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube