Argentina donates vaccines to Dominica and several OECS countries

Argentina announced that within the framework of the international reciprocity and solidarity strategy aimed at equitable access to vaccines to reduce the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the current epidemiological situation in the country, it will donate vaccines to other countries.

In this case, 42,000 doses of AstraZeneca to the Eastern Caribbean: Saint Lucia (18,000 doses), Dominica (2,000 doses), Grenada (11,000 doses) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (11,000 doses). These 4 countries are members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, with whom Argentina has coordinated the reception and delivery logistics.

Argentina is part of a global reciprocity system constituted by the donation of vaccines to reduce infections and the effects of the global pandemic of Covid-19, an international mechanism that during the recent G20 Summit, was claimed by the intervening countries as a solidarity response and effective global work against the pandemic.

These donations made by our country were managed by the Ministry of Foreign Relations, International Trade and Worship led by Santiago Cafiero in conjunction with the Ministry of Health in charge of Carla Vizzotti, and are made as a result of the offer that Argentina has initiated by ensuring the Stock of doses needed to complete the vaccine distribution for the entire target population.

The White Helmets Commission chaired by Sabina Frederic, and which depends on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, initiated the negotiations for assistance and solidarity exchange of experiences in the management of COVID-19 so that, as is being done globally, Argentina responds positively and proactively to international needs caused by the pandemic.

In this framework, our country has offered doses to different countries that are in situations of need to access vaccines in a peremptory manner, and has obtained favorable responses from 11 countries. Astrazeneca vaccine shipments to Mozambique (450,000 doses) and Vietnam (500,000 doses) have already been completed. Other States are evaluating the acceptance of the offer made by Argentina, whose response is expected in the next few days.