Betty White ‘Golden Girls’ star and prolific entertainer dies at 99

ABC News - Friday, December 31st, 2021 at 5:28 PM
Betty White prolific entertainer and actress perhaps best known the world over for her role as Rose on sitcom “The Golden Girls” and her more recent Superbowl and Saturday night live appearances died on Friday ABC reports.

White who was 99 years old would have turned 100 on Jan 17th 2022.

 

