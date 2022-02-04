BREAKING NEWS: Sherman Webb, convicted of manslaughter in cult killing, released from prison

Sherman Webb, 41 of Kingshill who was in 2012, convicted for the murder of Barbadian Corey Rohan Poleon, and later granted a retrial by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was ordered to be released from prison today on time served.

On May 4, 2021, during a High Court sitting today, the prosecution withdrew its earlier indictment of murder and a lesser charge of manslaughter was read to Webb to which he plead guilty.

According to court information, between August 31, 2009 and March 18, 2010, at Elmshall, Webb unlawfully killed Poleon, a 24- year-old University student of the West Indies (UWI) who had visited Dominica to meet Webb after the men met via the internet.

Poleon’s family members reported him missing following his failure to return home to Barbados.

Webb later on his own free will confessed to Police to killing his “Bajan friend”.

He then led them to a small wooden house in River Claire, Elmshall where Poleon’s mortal remains were found beneath the floorboards.

Following his confession, Webb had maintained his innocence claiming that Poleon came to visit him in August 2009 to conduct an “occult ceremony which involved the summoning of a demon,” which would allow Poleon to receive his own guardian spirit.

He told the court during his 2012 trial that Poleon had returned to Dominica after an initial visit and two days after his arrival, they went up to a small house in Elmshall to conduct the ceremony.

Webb said that during the said ceremony, the Barbadian became frightened which caused him to “step out of the circle” causing a demon to possess him.

He said he chopped Poleon on the neck with a cutlass to force the demon to leave his body and later buried him under the wooden house where they had conducted the ritual after “banishing the spirits.”

When his corpse was discovered, samples of the remains unearthed by the police were taken to Jamaica and Barbados for testing and the remains were confirmed to be those of Poleon.

Investigators reportedly found several items of paraphernalia related to some form of satanic ritual at Webb’s home.

On June 22, 2012, after an eight day trial, a nine member jury handed down a guilty verdict in the matter.

Two weeks later , July 20, 2012, Justice Bernie Stephenson Brooks sentenced Webb to life in prison.

Before sentencing, Justice Brooks labeled the facts of the case as “unusual and unfortunate and bizarre.”

She described the killing of the Poleon as “cold, callous, brutal, calculated and heinous” and stated that the court needed to send a strong message to society that such acts would not be tolerated.

The sentence was later appealed in 2016 and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) quashed Web’s conviction and ordered a retrial.

Webb’s lawyer, at the time, Peter Alleyne, had four grounds of appeal namely, the trial Judge misdirected when she failed to explain to the jury an accident in law; the trial Judge failed to properly address the jury on the law governing self defense; the trial judge failed to address the issue or defense of accident and according to Alleyne, she was biased and prejudiced towards his client.

The ECSC judges, however, dismissed his first ground of appeal and upheld ground two and concluded that the trial Judge gave directions in “a vacuum.”

In 2021 when he entered his guilty plea for the lesser charge of manslaughter, his Attorney-at-Law Kondwani Williams during a plea in mitigation asked High court Judge, Justice Adrien-Roberts to free Webb for the killing on account of time served.

Before handing down her sentence, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts had ordered a social inquiry report and a psychiatric report by Dr. Griffin Benjamin.

In virtual sentencing today, – February 4, 2022–Justice Roberts said both reports were considered in the construction of her sentence.

She stated judicial authorities suggest a benchmark of 15 years in imprisonment for the offense of manslaughter and in handing down her sentence this will be adjusted to reflect the circumstances for this case.

In establishing a starting point, the judge said she had no reason to deviate from the 15 year benchmark as the deceased lost his life in “bizarre” circumstances.

In adjusting her sentence, Justice Adrien- Roberts said there were no mitigating factors for the offense however for the aggravating factor of the crime, was the fact that Webb hid the body in a remote area where it could not be found, hence one year was added to the 15 year sentence.

In relation to the mitigation and aggravating factors of the offender, the court found that the mitigating factor which served in his favor were, Webbs cooperation and assistance with the police in solving the case, the fact that he was a first time offender and remorseful, as well as, he was viewed as an “advisor” to other inmates at the Dominica State Prison and appeared to be less angry than when he was first incarcerated.

There were no aggravating factors against him therefore, the sentence was adjusted downwards to one year.

His attorney had also asked the court to consider the delays in prosecuting this matter which the Judge considered and afforded him a deduction of three months, his sentence then stood at 14 years and 3 months.

For Webbs guilty plea one third of time which was equivalent to 5 years was also removed from his sentence.

Additionally, the defendant was incarcerated since September 16, 2010, hence for his time spent in custody – 11 years 4 months, and 18 days– time was credited in full.

Webb was subsequently sentenced to time served and ordered to be released from the Dominica State Prison with immediate effect.