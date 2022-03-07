BUSINESS BYTE: C&W Communications provides free mobile calling to Ukraine

PRESS RELEASE - FLOW - Monday, March 7th, 2022 at 8:53 AM
C&W Communications is assisting those trying to connect with loved ones in Ukraine by offering free long distance calling and texts from its Caribbean markets.  The offer is valid for all customers across the company’s networks in the Caribbean.

C&W Communications CEO, Inge Smidts said, “Any act of war has devastating outcomes on a country and its people, and we know that our customers in the region who have loved ones in Ukraine, particularly those with children who are students pursuing courses of study, are very concerned about their safety. This timely initiative will make connecting from the region easier and hassle free for our Caribbean customers and allow them to stay connected at no cost through mobile calls and texts.”

