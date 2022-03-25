BUSINESS BYTE: Fine Foods Inc makes blue water donation to celebrate World Water Day

This year’s World Water Day was held on March 22nd, 2022, under the theme GROUNDWATER – MAKING THE INVISIBLE VISIBLE. Appreciating and realizing the fact that Fine Foods Inc the proud distributor for Blue Waters, a collaboration was done with the Water Company to deliver over 100 cases to 90 homes in the village of Riviere Cyrique in Dominica.

The Brand Co-Ordinator for Blue Waters at Fine Foods, Mr. Tyrone George cited to the happy villagers that, “it was an honor to give the token to them as he understands the importance of water in their daily diet and lives- in essence, water is life!”

“God is working Miracles!” proudly proclaimed an elderly recipient, upon receiving her case of bottled water, as she had been without running water for some time now.

Blue Waters Products Limited established in the year 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago has grown to be an iconic Caribbean brand over the years and is now the preferred brand of bottled purified drinking water in the Caribbean.

Fine Foods Inc., the Biggest Distributor for the Biggest Brands in Dominica, was established on the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2007. Since launch, Fine Foods Inc. has achieved relentless growth by offering world class products and services, expanding into distinct market segments within the Food and Beverage Industry. Fine Foods Inc remains committed to conducting community outreach programs, whenever the opportunity presents itself.