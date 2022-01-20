BUSINESS BYTE: Jollys introduces newly registered pharmacists

Edgar Jno. Baptiste, Ryan Samuel and Zawadi Warner-Morancie of Jollys Pharmacy were recently registered as pharmacists by the Dominica medical board.

Jollys Pharmacy’s PRO, Carlton Lanquedoc said these individuals have been working with the company for a number of years.

He stated that Jno. Baptiste ,who hails from Salisbury, has been with the pharmacy for more than 15 years as their senior pharmacy technician and before being a pharmacist, he worked in the Public Health Department holding a bachelor’s degree in public health.

“Then we have Mr. Ryan Samuel, he is from Newtown. He too has been with Jollys for just about 15 years and he too has been one of our senior pharmacy technicians for quite some time and then has recently worked in our procurement department,” Languedoc noted in an interview with DNO.

The only female of this new batch is Mrs. Warner-Morancie who has been with Jollys for about six to seven years as a pharmacy technician according to Languedoc.

Lanquedoc stated that she recently completed her associate’s degree in Pharmacy which is the primary requirement to be registered as a pharmacist in Dominica.

“All of these individuals have been with us. People would recognize their faces and know that they hold the new position as pharmacists. Our management and staff certainly welcome these additions to our team. “

The PRO wishes them well and has the “fullness of confidence” that their competence, level of professionalism and the empathy to people will certainly shine in this profession.