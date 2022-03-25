Canefield man shot and robbed in Mahaut; police in search of his attacker

An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident at Mahaut which has left one Canefield man nursing serious injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

On the morning of March 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Kian Laudat of Bena Ravine Canefield received two gunshot wounds to his back.

“Information received indicated that Kian Laudat was on his property at Curry Rest Road, Mahaut when a young male riding a motorcycle stopped to have a conversation with him,” acting Superintendent of Police, Leanna Edward reported.

She added, “An argument ensued which led to the young man discharging two rounds at Kian Laudat and robbed him of five gold chains valued at EC $30,000 and fled the scene.”

According to Edwards, Laudat is currently a patient at the DCFH in a “serious but stable condition” and is expected to undergo surgery.

She further issued an appeal to anyone with information that could solve this crime to contact Police Headquarters 611-5100/6115158 or the Mahaut Police Station 4491460 and Crimestoppers at 1-800-808477.