Canefield man shot and robbed in Mahaut; police in search of his attacker

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 25th, 2022 at 5:10 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident at Mahaut which has left one Canefield man nursing serious injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

On the morning of March 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Kian Laudat of Bena Ravine Canefield received two gunshot wounds to his back.

“Information received indicated that Kian Laudat was on his property at Curry Rest Road, Mahaut  when a young male riding a motorcycle stopped to have a conversation with him,” acting Superintendent of Police, Leanna Edward reported.

She added, “An argument ensued which led to the young man discharging two rounds at Kian Laudat and robbed him of five gold chains valued at EC $30,000 and fled the scene.”

According to Edwards, Laudat is currently a patient at the DCFH in a “serious but stable condition” and is expected to undergo surgery.

She further issued an appeal to anyone with information that could solve this crime to contact Police Headquarters  611-5100/6115158 or the Mahaut Police Station  4491460 and Crimestoppers at 1-800-808477.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.