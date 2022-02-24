CARICOM statement on the situation in Ukraine

PRESS RELEASE - CARICOM - Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at 2:21 PM
(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Thursday, 24 February 2022) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) strongly condemns the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation and calls for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify the current perilous situation in that country. The recognition by The Russian Federation of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk represents a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this Community.

CARICOM maintains that the principles of universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security.

CARICOM calls on all parties involved to urgently embark on intensified diplomatic dialogue to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards a sustainable peace.

2 Comments

  1. Cobra
    February 24, 2022

    I disagree. The west can only push Russia so much.

  2. derp
    February 24, 2022

    I fine a certain someone quiet eh

