Castle Bruce Health Team recognized by GNCD on achievement of Basic Life Support Certification

The Castle Bruce Health Team has been recognized by the General Nursing Council for Dominica on their achievement of Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification. The Health team led by Community Health Nurse Anatol Carbon, is the first and only team so far to have completed the BLS certification course. The Council congratulates the nurses of the Castle Bruce Health Team on their achievement and will receive an award from the Council in recognition of their accomplishment.

In September 2021, the General Nursing Council for Dominica (GNCD) made it mandatory that all nurses seeking to renew their licenses, should hold current certification in Basic Life Support (BLS) or Advanced Life Support (ALS) as part of their Continuing Professional Development (CPD). As a result, the General Nursing Council for Dominica partnered with the Dominica Red Cross (DRC) to provide the training at a reduced cost. In an effort to improve access for those nurses working outside of Roseau, the Council met the transportation cost for the Red Cross Trainers.

The Council understands the limitations occurring as a result of COVID19 pandemic and anticipates that early in 2022, all nurses will be BLS and ALS certified.

The Council has never been more grateful to the nursing profession in their unswerving commitment in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

About the General Nursing Council for Dominica

The General Nursing Council for Dominica (GNCD) is the statutory body entrusted to set and maintain standards of nursing education and practice in the Commonwealth of Dominica. Its primary objective is to protect the public’s health and wellbeing; by ensuring that safe and competent nursing and midwifery care is provided by licensed nurses and midwives. The Council also has the responsibility to establish fair processes to investigate allegations made against nurses who may not have followed the code of Ethics.

Some of the functions of the Council are to: