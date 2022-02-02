CCJ rules that males can be victims of rape

Jamaica Observer reports that in a judgment released Tuesday, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in its Appellate Jurisdiction, allowed the appeal of the Commissioner of Police, in the matter of Commissioner of Police v Stephen Alleyne [2022] CCJ 2 (AJ) BB. The CCJ has found that in Barbados the law permits a man to be charged for the rape of another man.
1 Comment
DNO – mayne you should change your headline as it can also read that that the CCJ approves rape of men.
ADMIN: Thank you. We take your point. The headline has been changed.