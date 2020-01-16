Chief Magistrate renews calls for a Juvenille Detention Center

The country’s Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette-George, is reiterating calls for the establishment of a Juvenile Detention Center in Dominica.

The call for such a center dates back as far as 2011 by former Magistrate Tiyani Behanzin.

Carrette-George said at the start of the New Law Year this week that the facility will assist in the administration of justice for young people here.

“Whenever an opportunity presents itself, I must use it to continue to impress upon the powers that be about the urgent need for a Juvenile Detention Facility on island,” she said.

This time, Carrette-George says she hopes her call will not fall on deaf ears, “as this will greatly assist with the administration of justice as regards our young people in this nation,” she said.

She said magistrates are also burdened by the outdated court system.

“Magistrates still remain constrained to taking copious notes of everything that is said in court. This is extremely time consuming,” she said.

It is Carrette-George’s hope that consideration will be given to obtaining a new audio recording system with transcriptionist and other necessary support staff to eliminate the process.

Several countries in the Eastern Caribbean have already moved away from the archaic system.