Choksi unlikely to return to face charges of illegal entry due to poor health

Due to poor health, it is quite unlikely that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi will return to Dominica to answer illegal entry charges.
Choksi, who disappeared mysteriously from Antigua and Barbuda, showed up in Dominica on May 23rd and was charged for illegally entering the country.
While the circumstances surrounding his appearance from Antigua remains a mystery, Choksi told lawmen that he was kidnapped by operatives of India and possibly Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda.
He had visible marks about his body to back up his claim that he was severely beaten while he was being “taken”.
And after being in police custody for several weeks, Choksi was granted bail in July by a Dominica High Court to allow him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition.
The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry until his return.
But his wife who spoke to reporter Shermain Bique-Charles, Priti Choksi, claimed that returning to Dominica may never happen, saying that Choksi’s health is slowly deteriorating.
“They said that he can’t go back until he is 100 percent fit and, as you can imagine, a 63-year-old man being 100 percent fit –I don’t know what they mean by this. The bail condition says he has to be completely fit. I wonder whether they would even accept him based on his health condition,” she questioned.
Priti said her husband is not against going back to answer the charges against him in the neighbouring island, but he may never be able to do so.
“He isn’t doing well. I cannot disclose all the things he is suffering from but his ailments are getting worse,” she disclosed.
Choksi is wanted on allegations he committed a multi-billion dollar scam in the Punjab National Bank.
After news of Choksi being held in Dominica surfaced, his lawyers moved with unprecedented agility to file a Habeas Corpus petition before the Dominica High Court which was admitted for hearing.
Their swift legal manoeuvres, coupled with an investigation into the circumstances of his disappearance from Antigua, allegedly foiled attempts by India to get Choksi deported from Dominica.
Soon a certain man with a name like Roosevelt will suffer the same fate; he will go to bed one night, asleep, only to wake up at some time in another country, where the charges of corruption and thievery will be read to him.
He will, also be beaten, maybe his patellas will be shattered; and boy, I can tell you nothing is as painful as a broken kneecap!
I believe that Dominicans were fully involved in the abduction of that Indian fugitive out of Punjab India by brute force; and who knows he might know the Dominica doctor, who bought his Ph.D form a non-accredited university of Punjab eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Is it not strange that of all places in the Caribbean, or let’s say the entire West Indies that fugitive was brought to Dominica?
There are two culprits involve here, one scoundrel head out of Antigua, and the other head, a corrupted Dominica crook!
Does everyone who enters Dominica illegally get charged with a crime? Or does that apply only to high profile cases.
Dominicans have historically gone to Marie Galante to shop and return the same day via non-legal ports of entry, yet I don’t see a parade of people from the North-East being arrested and charged for illegal entry into the country.
Why am I not surprised! This has Skerrit written all over it…
Choski claimed that he was kidnapped from Antigua and brought to Dominica. After hearing the circumstances which he was transported to Dominica, in his own words, anyone with even a modicum of intelligence, knows he spoke the truth.
The question is simply this. Why are the police so deafeningly silent on the status of the investigations surrounding this specific international scandal?
Dominica can be designated as a pariah country. Saying that Dominica is a democracy is like saying a person is a honest thief.
Ponder on this for a brief moment. Two foreign mercenaries came to Dominica, deposited a briefcase at the front door of Mr. Lennox Linton’s home to destroy his reputation. Despite being given names and visible evidence, the police have done NOTHING!
Billions of CBI moneys are unaccounted for, yet, the police have not even lifted a finger. But, they have arrested Danny Lugay, Brian Linton and many other Opposition figures for absolutely NOTHING. Rogue country this!
If you live on this world,you will know hundreds of people have staged their disappearance.Choksi is the only person interested in the case not being called,he is the only person saying he was kidnapped.Choksi saying he was kidnapped without evidence,will not stand in a court of law.Pipo and the other UWP supporters saying Choksi was kidnapped is hearsay.People have shot themselves to stage robberies and murder.
Well we all knew that.
Come back dominica for case? The amount of lixxxxx choksi get under his phalma that man will never come back here for another case.
I do think this is a very convenient pretext for filing this case in the proverbial poubelle because clearly it is not in the interests of either the Dominica government nor the Antigua one for the lid to be lifted and expose the ordure in that bin. What a stink that would produce! But what is good for the goose is good for the gander. If the expensive Trini lawyers for the PM in the prosecution of Mr. Linton can be heard & seen by video link why doesn’t the same apply to Mehul Choksi
Your last point is so solid. They are expending hundreds of thousands of scarce tax dollars on a wild goose chase just to embarrass and jail Mr. Lennox Linton. However, on real, pertinent issues, they have without justifiable reasons, stubbornly refused to pursue them through the court.
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is umbilically tied to lies, brutality, mischief, corruption, death, secrecy, pain, harassment and embarrassment.