Choksi unlikely to return to face charges of illegal entry due to poor health

Due to poor health, it is quite unlikely that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi will return to Dominica to answer illegal entry charges.

Choksi, who disappeared mysteriously from Antigua and Barbuda, showed up in Dominica on May 23rd and was charged for illegally entering the country.

While the circumstances surrounding his appearance from Antigua remains a mystery, Choksi told lawmen that he was kidnapped by operatives of India and possibly Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda.

He had visible marks about his body to back up his claim that he was severely beaten while he was being “taken”.

And after being in police custody for several weeks, Choksi was granted bail in July by a Dominica High Court to allow him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition.

The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry until his return.

But his wife who spoke to reporter Shermain Bique-Charles, Priti Choksi, claimed that returning to Dominica may never happen, saying that Choksi’s health is slowly deteriorating.

“They said that he can’t go back until he is 100 percent fit and, as you can imagine, a 63-year-old man being 100 percent fit –I don’t know what they mean by this. The bail condition says he has to be completely fit. I wonder whether they would even accept him based on his health condition,” she questioned.

Priti said her husband is not against going back to answer the charges against him in the neighbouring island, but he may never be able to do so.

“He isn’t doing well. I cannot disclose all the things he is suffering from but his ailments are getting worse,” she disclosed.

Choksi is wanted on allegations he committed a multi-billion dollar scam in the Punjab National Bank.

After news of Choksi being held in Dominica surfaced, his lawyers moved with unprecedented agility to file a Habeas Corpus petition before the Dominica High Court which was admitted for hearing.

Their swift legal manoeuvres, coupled with an investigation into the circumstances of his disappearance from Antigua, allegedly foiled attempts by India to get Choksi deported from Dominica.