DAPD to hold combined AGM to make up for meetings missed in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic

Natalie Murphy Executive Director (interim) - Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities - Monday, March 21st, 2022 at 1:37 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

Photo courtesy Dominica Association of persons with disabilities facebook page

The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) is scheduled to convene its 36th, 37th and 38th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday March 23, 2022. The meetings are being combined as a result of their postponement in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The theme for the meeting is: ‘Pursuing Social Inclusion, Access and Equal Opportunities through Increased Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities’ and will be comprised of only the business session. Among items on the agenda will be:

Reading and confirmation of minutes of the 35th Annual General Meeting

Presentation and discussion of 2019, 2020 & 2021 Annual Narrative Reports

Presentation and discussion of 2019, 2020 Auditor’s Report & Financial Statement

Presentation and discussion on 2022 Programme of Activities and Budget

Election of officers

Appointment of Auditor

Resolutions

 

The venue for the meeting will be at the newly constructed auditorium of the DAPD Multi-purpose Development Centre which was officially opened in December 2021.

 

Signed

 

 

Nathalie Murphy

Executive Director (Interim)

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.