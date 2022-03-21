DAPD to hold combined AGM to make up for meetings missed in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic

The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) is scheduled to convene its 36th, 37th and 38th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday March 23, 2022. The meetings are being combined as a result of their postponement in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The theme for the meeting is: ‘Pursuing Social Inclusion, Access and Equal Opportunities through Increased Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities’ and will be comprised of only the business session. Among items on the agenda will be:
Reading and confirmation of minutes of the 35th Annual General Meeting
Presentation and discussion of 2019, 2020 & 2021 Annual Narrative Reports
Presentation and discussion of 2019, 2020 Auditor’s Report & Financial Statement
Presentation and discussion on 2022 Programme of Activities and Budget
Election of officers
Appointment of Auditor
Resolutions
The venue for the meeting will be at the newly constructed auditorium of the DAPD Multi-purpose Development Centre which was officially opened in December 2021.
Signed
Nathalie Murphy
Executive Director (Interim)
