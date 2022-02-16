DASCI Launches 2022 application cycle for scholarships awards to students in Dominica

Dominica America Scholarship and Culture, Inc. (DASCI) is accepting applications for scholarship assistance from Primary School graduates in Dominica who will start Secondary School in the 2022-2023 school year. DASCI has selected the following ten (10) Primary Schools to participate in this year’s Scholarship Program: Thibaud, Baroness P Scotland, Dublanc and Clifton in the North Zone, Morne

Prosper and Bellevue Chopin in the South Zone and Western District SDA, Goodwill, Pioneer Prep and Massacre in the West Zone. A minimum of twenty (20) scholarships will be awarded to deserving applicants this year. Applications must be emailed or posted by May 2, 2022.

Schools Principals play a crucial role in facilitating the application process for their students. For this reason, Principals of the ten named Primary Schools have already been notified of this opportunity for scholarship aid for students transitioning to Secondary School.

Dominica America Scholarship & Culture, Inc. (DASCI) is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization mostly comprised of Dominicans living in Florida. The organization has been awarding scholarships to Primary School graduates in Dominica since 2007 and, to date, has awarded 67 scholarships with a total value of US$34,700. This year, because of generous donations from fellow Dominican Mr. Hendricks Ismael and his wife Lottie Walton, each scholarship will increase from US$500 to US$750 and will be named in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Ismael. Scholarships are open to students in need of financial assistance who meet the requirements set out in the application.

“Even in the difficult fundraising environment resulting from the COVID19 Pandemic, DASCI members are motivated and committed to continue helping students in need” said Melinda Thomas, President of DASCI.

Every year, the organization invites students from a select number of Primary Schools to apply. Different schools from different school zones are chosen each year so that, over time, all schools will have an opportunity for their students to participate in the Scholarship Program.

The application form and relevant Information are available on the DASCI website at www.DASCI.org