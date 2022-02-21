Despite better showing Dominica loses for second time in CONCACAF qualifiers

PRESS RELEASE - Dominica Football Association Media - Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 1:50 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

concacaf senior women's football team 2022
Dominica women’s team

Dominica had a much better showing in their final match in round one of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago despite going down 2-0.

Coach of the National Women’s Team, Albert Titre said he was extremely proud of the showing from the young ladies.

The ladies stepped out and brought the game to the Trinidad team, but with a slight lapse in concentration the T&T team took the lead.

The Dominica team regrouped and maintained their high intensity football as the Trinidadian Girls stood tall in defence.

The second half started brightly as well for both teams, but again, the Trinidad team found the back of the net for the second time.

The Sisserou Ladies again responded well with Alianne George, the player of the match, taking the game to the opposition.

However, with few chances to show for the team’s hard work, the final whistle blew with the Dominica team suffering a second-straight defeat.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.