Despite better showing Dominica loses for second time in CONCACAF qualifiers

Dominica had a much better showing in their final match in round one of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago despite going down 2-0.

Coach of the National Women’s Team, Albert Titre said he was extremely proud of the showing from the young ladies.

The ladies stepped out and brought the game to the Trinidad team, but with a slight lapse in concentration the T&T team took the lead.

The Dominica team regrouped and maintained their high intensity football as the Trinidadian Girls stood tall in defence.

The second half started brightly as well for both teams, but again, the Trinidad team found the back of the net for the second time.

The Sisserou Ladies again responded well with Alianne George, the player of the match, taking the game to the opposition.

However, with few chances to show for the team’s hard work, the final whistle blew with the Dominica team suffering a second-straight defeat.