DNA, DPSU and DMA, call on health care workers to set an example by getting vaccinated

Three organizations in Dominica are joining forces to sound a call for healthcare to set an example to the public by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A recent study has shown that only 38% of the staffers at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) are vaccinated and to increase this number, management has launched an “aggressive vaccination initiative” targeted at all unvaccinated staff.

Implemented with support from the Dominica Medical Association (DMA), Dominica Nursing Association (DNA), the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) the objective is to improve the vaccination status of staff at the hospital, and more specifically, staff directly involved in the direct patient to 63%.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang stressed that although the union like many other unions throughout the Caribbean, is not for mandatory vaccination, they are of the view that it is the responsibility of the health care workers to get vaccinated to safeguard both themselves and the patients they provide care to.

“Our position is that without vaccination, we may not achieve what we want to achieve. So, we fully support and will do anything to promote vaccination. And we are saying that people should make up their mind to get vaccinated and to do it voluntarily,” he said.

According to the union leader, similar to employers, the laws of Dominica also state that employees do have a responsibility to keep the workplace safe and by taking the vaccines they will be doing just that.

He further notes that the advent of COVID-19 is creating an opportunity for each working citizen to make the workplace safe for themselves by simply taking the vaccine.

“You should not have somebody with a gun over your head, you should be able to take that decision, and tell yourself that you’re going to be vaccinated. Because if you as a health worker, you are not, you’ll just be making a mockery of the effort to get the little Tom and Jack and Mary over there, to get vaccinated when we are not,” he stated.

He continued, “so whatever is the reason why some health workers, some health providers are not vaccinated, I believe you should rethink that. Because the advice that you are getting for the vaccination, it’s coming from people like yourself, experts. And as a professional person, you cannot, in this campaign, side with the man on the street, who doesn’t know anything about vaccination.”

Letang went on to question the “sense” in health care workers wanting others to protect themselves, but they are unwilling to take the ultimate defence which he says is vaccination.

“I think we need to put everything which is preventing us from doing it, but that aside, whether it’s religion, whether it’s politics, whatever it is, and we have to tell ourselves, that we’re doing that not only for ourselves, for our colleagues, and for the people who we attend to,” he emphasised.

Adding her voice to the call, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford president of the largest group of healthcare workers on the island, the DNA reported that in 2020, Vaccination of the Americas was supposed to be observed in Dominica but due to the COVID-19 the event had to be postponed.

At that ceremony, it was expected that Dominica would have received an award for the highest percentage of vaccination in all of its vaccination programs in the Americas.

“So as a nursing body, we know of the significance of vaccines and we know of the science of vaccines and our very practice is based on the science. And that is why I want to empower and motivate my nursing colleagues to take the vaccine,” she indicated.

She went on to lament the figure from a recent study that revealed that only 27% of the nursing staff -the lowest of all staffers- at the DCFH was vaccinated.

“The very fact that these numbers are very alarming also says something to the public. If we are the ones who bring vaccines to them, we have been leading our vaccination program because we understand the significance of vaccines and how it has eradicated a number of diseases over the years polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria because we understand that science,” Rolle-Shilling said.

The President implored the senior staff and managers to provide correct and credible information that will help the unvaccinated healthcare workers make the best decision.

She further added, “The fact that you have to cure clients who are COVID-19 positive, think about the risk of your family and friends. The possibility of you returning home with the virus and thinking about the long term possible effects it will have on you if you contract COVID-19….take the vaccine.”

For his part, acting president of the DMA Dr Benet Henry voiced that his association stands in solidarity with the many others calling for vaccination.

“I’m saying that those who are not convinced, equip yourself with the information. You can contact us, we are here to support you. We are hoping that our doctors can continue to support the general public,” he stated on record.

As further reported by the health profession, the DMA has made available to the hospital newly graduated physicians, as well as physicians that have been in the private sector to support the initiative of protecting the general public.