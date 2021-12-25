DNO Christmas Entertainment Shodo video

On December 22nd DNO in collaboration with ‘Karaoke with Tasha P’ and Franklyn Moses as a special guest host staged ‘DNO Christmas Entertainment Shodo’. The live show was powered by MultiSolutions Inc.
A video recording of that event is available below:
