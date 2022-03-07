Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) press statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Dominica Freedom Party joins the rest of the International Community dedicated to the preservation of international law, right of self governance and integrity of sovereign states, in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In this moment of global impact we must let the world know that we stand on the side of freedom and justice.
We call on the Government of Dominica;
To stand firm with the international community in its condemnation of the Russian aggression and invasion of Ukraine
To immediately suspend diplomatic and other relations with Russia
To immediately cease the granting of CBI documents to Russian Nationals.
Whilst our status as a Small island Developing State ensures that these measures will have miniscule impact on the Russian state, we must speak in the loudest voice possible against injustice and tyranny.
As a Nation we must stand for something, lest we fall for anything.
3 Comments
That’s rich coming from the Dominica freedom party.Commenting on global affairs when they only got 25 votes in the 2019 election.
An irrelevant party is urging goverment to make meaningless gestures that will have a negative impact on us while contributing nothing to the global situation.
OK then…
He is not only the leader of an irrelevant Party, but totally ignorant of the geopolitics that led to this crisis we are witnessing, writing such pathetic nonsense. The preservation of international law, self-governance and integrity of sovereign states are not something decided by a consensus of outside forces, weaponizing the news media and commerce. The news media 24/7 narrative now has changed, it no longer focuses on covid, but on Russia as the evil Empire. “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way” quote from former US president Franklin D Roosevelt. I may add this, it is also true to include geopolitics.