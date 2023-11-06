Dominica on National Geographic Traveller’s ‘Cool List’ for 2024

National Geographic Traveller has released a list of 30 places and experiences from around the world for its “Cool List” for 2024 and Dominica is one of them. In its introduction to the list, the widely-read magazine said ahead of the new year its writers have crossed the globe to find the 30 most exciting destinations for 2024.

“With landmark hotels opening, ambitious rewilding projects underway and new train routes making travel easier than ever, there’s a lot to choose from for your next trip —whether you’re looking to connect with nature in Norway, scale Himalayan peaks in Sikkim or savour the culinary stars of Lima,” the introduction reads.

The magazine described Dominica as a “wild isle” and focused on the Waitukubuli Sea Trail which it said highlights the island’s beaches and swim spots.

“Dominica is that rare Caribbean island where the coast is often bypassed by visitors in favour of its magnificently wild interior,” the magazine article reads.

“The Waitukubuli Sea Trail is a step to redressing the balance while staying true to the island’s focus on adventure activities and low-impact tourism. It’s the first dedicated sea kayaking route in the Caribbean, running along the west coast for almost 40 miles. The 14 stages take in sculpted cliffs, fishing villages, hidden beaches, and rewarding spots to go snorkelling, with strategically placed rest stops for the night. Local outfitters rent out equipment to experienced sea kayakers and offer guided multi-day expeditions for beginners.

“‘Waitukubuli’ is the name of the island in the language of the Indigenous Kalinago people, and the sea trail is a conscious companion to the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail, which opened over a decade ago as the longest hiking route in the Caribbean, and helped to establish Dominica’s nature-loving reputation.”

Dominica is the only island in the Caribbean that made it to the list and was featured among other famous destinations in diverse and far-flung countries such as England, the US, China, Australia, India, Finland, Madagascar, Rwanda, Peru, Estonia among others. According to the magazine, the destinations in these countries will “be making headlines in the year ahead.”

Since its inauguration last year, the Waitukubuli Sea Trail has been receiving rave reviews.

“We just completed several sections of the Waitukubuli Sea Trail where we went to beaches accessible only by boat, snorkeled in the Caribbean, and saw amazing scenery,”

Kara Constantine wrote on Facebook. “Thanks for an amazing experience.”

“Wow, these guys are amazing,” Simply Padjen wrote via Google.

“What an incredible experience! I was a little nervous at first as I have never been sea kayaking. But everyone was so helpful, and nice and put me at ease. Absolutely check them out when you are visiting Dominica.”

“A wonderful afternoon of kayaking and snorkeling,”

Tom H wrote on TripAdvisor. “We recommend it heartily. We enjoyed the accompanying update on the marine reserve, its history and the ongoing research and treatments of threats to the coral. Finished our outing with a great view of the sunset from Bubble Beach.”

The Waitukubuli Sea Trail is the brainchild of Wes Moses who is the owner of the Soufriere Outdoor Centre (SOC) and it has been featured in a number of international magazines including Time.