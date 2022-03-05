Dominica State College classes to continue remotely for the duration of the semester

The Dominica State College, with approval from the Board of Governors, would like to inform all stakeholders that ‘remote learning’ will continue for the duration of the semester. This decision is in keeping with the safety of staff and students, and need not disrupt the learning environment. Per the College’s Remote Policy, lecturers who may require face-to-face sessions with students will conduct those sessions following the COVID-19 protocols.
The College thanks its faculty and staff for their unwavering support and flexibility and expresses gratitude to students for their cooperation.
