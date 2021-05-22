Dominica undertakes its first temporary pacemaker implant

Cardiologists Dr. Dexi Wu from the Chinese Medical Team and Dr. Rachel Andrew, a Dominican, made history when they successfully implanted the first temporary pacemaker to resuscitate the life of a critically ill patient who suffered a severe bradycardia (very low heart rate).
The patient was admitted at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital on May 7, 2021 with a condition diagnosed as an Acute Myocardial Infarction (heart attack) and Complete Atrioventricular Block. Her condition was assessed as life threatening and a decision was taken by the cardiology team to implant the temporary pacemaker to restore her heartbeat to normalcy. The surgical procedure was a resounding success with the patient stabilized and resting comfortably in the new Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. Arrangements are currently being finalized for the transfer of the patient to an overseas facility for a higher level of invasive cardiac intervention not currently available at the hospital.
The temporary pacemaker and accessory catheters were donated by the People’s Republic of China.
The Honourable Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister for Health, Wellness, and New Health Investment, and by extension the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and New Health Investment, extend profound gratitude for the excellent work of the cardiologists in resuscitating the patient and wish to thank the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the continued support in providing medical expertise, equipment and supplies as we continue to transform the health services to better serve the people of Dominica.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
Wow what an achievement and of course they have to beat the red propaganda drums straight away. How about this for consideration, even in the most remote and poor corners somewhere in took-took Africa they are doing these most basic procedures for years and they don’t find it worthy of the daily news. You see how far behind Skerrits Dominica is… but he tries to sell it to us as a major achievement. In his own words: GO TO HELL, SKERRIT!
Excellent stuff. This is certainly something to celebrate. I have every confidence in Dr. Mc Intyre and I know healthcare will improve under his leadership.
I’d like to hear Ibo MALAPROP France take on that!
You comment on everything.
Comment on this one.
Dominican doctors did something good with the help of Chinese doctors. This is big for DOMINICA. We arent talking about politics. congratulations Rachel and the team.
If you really knew better you would have realized is YOU bring in the politics now!
what happen? you want to make that an issue? I said we arent talking about politics feller! WDA! People before me made political comments. i am saying congrats to the DOMINICAN DOCTORS (those that went to school and read books to EARN their doctorates) and their team. simple as that.
Excellent!!!
I must congratulate the Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Skerrit, Hon. Dr. McIntyre, and the Ministry of Health for his visionary leadership and selfless commitment.
I must also give specials thanks to our friends (China). Undoubtedly, over the years they have continued to give meaningful and life-changing support to the People of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
And for this, we are forever grateful.
To our very own Dr. Andrew , well done. You’ve made us proud.
A billion thanks.
Hogwash!
You see backwardness comes in every shape and form in Dominica.
You have politicized the skills of the doctors, and their profession. There is nothing historical about implanting a pacemaker in someone body, that is something that has long become routine!
Pacemakers are installed into humans, and hours later they get up and go to work; it is not a big deal these days.
Doctors are doing organ transplant; you don’t hear about; and they have been doing that for a few years now in Antigua. What the hell does Roosevelt Skerrit have to do with it.
What vision of Roosevelt is involve in an operation conducted in a hospital?
The only good thing worth recognizing is that, we now know that we have one young native Cardiologist, in the person of Rachel Andrew! you should be damn well ashamed to talk fart about Dr. Skerrit.
Roosevelt Skerrit is not a medical doctor; that sucker does not know anything about medicine; what he has is a bought piece of paper:
So, let me finish; prior to Roosevelt Skerrit becoming a fake; “pseudo” doctor, that corrupted little wet black rat became a “Knight” you know; because he wanted to be called Sir!
When he discovered no one took his height, of two feet tall:
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
The boy knight ran to India, and paid a non accredited so called University hundreds of thousands of Dominica dollars for a useless bit of paper they gave him with the letters Ph. D written on it.
Now; an Honorary degree does not have any educational, academic, or academia value.
Assuming Roosevelt ever need to write a resume, he cannot even think of writing ” Dr. of anything on it, he cannot even legally introduce himself as “doctor Skerrit” to anyone.
And by the way, he is a triple doctor, since he was invited to buy another such useless bit of paper from another unaccredited school in America, the same as the one out of Punjab India.
And remember he is also Dr. HIFU.
Pseudo Dr. Skerrit!
@Francisco, stop being a jack**s do yourself a favour and shut up you nor Linton, cannot compare with Pm Dr. Skerrit, and his administrations, the best we have had in Dominica and will not be going backwards anymore forward we go. You don’t have a say in our country uncle Tom!!!
do yourself a favour go away and just fade away
Boy, if I was allowed to call you an ….. on DNO I would, but because I am not allowed to call you an ….. on DNO, I will be satisfied to call you by your name Dog!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
In any event let me show you the difference between you, Roosevelt Skerrit and the kid Francisco. I will level you and Roosevelt by showing you how knowledgeable I am in the field of medicine, and what I lent in medical school about bradycardia diseases of the heart.
Scientifically normal heart rate of a healthy woman should be 72 beats per minutes, whereas in a healthy male the heart rate should be 63 beats per minuets; however in both cases we find an adult heart rate could be up to 100 BPM; exceeding that could mean a heart attack, unless a stress test is conducted in a medical institution.
Continue:
Bradycardia “slowness” of ones heat beat, as evidenced by slowing of the pulse rate to less than sixty (60) per minute is considered bradycardiac.
Such condition may occur following an infection or febrile disease; however, it is usually a symptom of a disorder of the condition system of the heart.
At this point no need for me to get into heart block!
Nevertheless, it sometimes occurs with increased intracranial pressure, obstructive jaundice, and myxedema. A heart rate and and pulse of less than 60 beats per minute can occur in normal persons particularly during sleep.
Note: In general, for adults, a resting heart rate of fewer than 60 beats per minute (BPM) qualifies as bradycardia. Nonetheless, there are exceptions; one heart rate may fall below 60 BPM during deep sleep; physically active adults, and athletes often have a resting heart rate slower than 60 BPM!
Dog, if I thought you were capable of understanding I would go into “bradycardia-tachycardia,…
“of the condition”
I may have erred that should read “of the conduction.”
Continue:
So here is my conclusion Mr. Dog; if I thought you were capable of understanding anything that I conveyed I would go into “bradycardia-tachycardia; nevertheless this is your problem: bradyesthesia; defined as slowness and dullness of your perception.
I know doctor Skerrit knows more about medicine than my cousin Lennox and I; So, knowing that you do not know what the hell kid Wesley boy Francisco talking about I suggest you consult with Dr. Punjab corrupted wet black little rat Roosevelt Skerrit eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
And for the skeptics, there are people who’s heart rate is continuous at 40 BPM, they do not experience any dizziness, or shortness of breath!
I didnt know Skerrit was the person who made the medical procedure possible. NO congratulations. As a minister of government, it is not a selfless commitment, it is a job you and i are paying them to do with our tax dollars. They are obligated to do these kinds of things. it is their job. my congratulations goes to the doctors who successfully did the procedure. only.
Good going Lady R. Keep improving. Is it possible that you can link with a cardio center in the US or China or elsewhere so you can get to do a lot more of these and other heart procedure and be competent enough to be top Cardiologist in Caribbean? That way we can get all needed equipment and people can come to Dominica get done. It will be revenue for the hospital and state. Just a thought.
Peace!!
Wonderful work! The patient must be very grateful for your efforts. Heavenly Father bless our doctors and nurses.
Well done, progress is being made within our health care system
Well done cardiology team!
Good work Dr Andrew. Was Precious part of the team?
Good vibes!
Thats what I like to read about my country.