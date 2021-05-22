Dominica undertakes its first temporary pacemaker implant

Cardiologists Dr. Dexi Wu from the Chinese Medical Team and Dr. Rachel Andrew, a Dominican, made history when they successfully implanted the first temporary pacemaker to resuscitate the life of a critically ill patient who suffered a severe bradycardia (very low heart rate).

The patient was admitted at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital on May 7, 2021 with a condition diagnosed as an Acute Myocardial Infarction (heart attack) and Complete Atrioventricular Block. Her condition was assessed as life threatening and a decision was taken by the cardiology team to implant the temporary pacemaker to restore her heartbeat to normalcy. The surgical procedure was a resounding success with the patient stabilized and resting comfortably in the new Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. Arrangements are currently being finalized for the transfer of the patient to an overseas facility for a higher level of invasive cardiac intervention not currently available at the hospital.

The temporary pacemaker and accessory catheters were donated by the People’s Republic of China.

The Honourable Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister for Health, Wellness, and New Health Investment, and by extension the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and New Health Investment, extend profound gratitude for the excellent work of the cardiologists in resuscitating the patient and wish to thank the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the continued support in providing medical expertise, equipment and supplies as we continue to transform the health services to better serve the people of Dominica.