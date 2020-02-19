Dominican actress shines in the US

Another daughter of the soil has made her country proud in a field that few Dominicans pursue. Disnie Sebastien, fondly known as Myan to family and friends in Dominica, is the daughter of Riviere Sebastien and Annette Austrie and resided in the community of Goodwill.

Disnie’s acting achievements encompass theatre, film, voiceovers, commercials and multimedia. She is attached to ‘Urban Stages’, an award- winning Theatre in Manhattan, NY, managed by Artistic Director, Frances Hill. The staff embraced Disnie’s talents and she has performed leading roles in several of their productions, the most recent being ‘Rachel’ in ‘The New Circle Line’ as part of The Tourist Trap Plays Theatre Festival, written by award-winning playwright Jenny Lyn Bader. Disnie has performed at the prestigious, National Black Theatre in Harlem, playing the role of Passion Wilson, a feisty and unpredictable teacher. Another of her professional accomplishments is her featured role in Google’s recent ‘Navigo’ multimedia shoot aimed at supporting the study of ‘Deepfakes,’ which combats persons being duped by artificial intelligence.

After successful auditions, Disnie was cast as a lead role in several other shows, including: Season 6 of the popular show, ‘Basic Skills Challenge’ produced by ‘Epicurious and Condé Nast’, a leading production company in the US. She will also be starring in the feature film, ‘The Searchers,’ directed by award-winning director, Pacho Velez. The film will be released in film festivals and theatres in autumn of 2020, in the US.

Disnie graduated with honors, with a GPA of 4.0 having attained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Multimedia Performing Arts, in January 2019, from Lehman College, CUNY, Bronx, NY. She is a Presidential Scholar at Lehman College and holds an Associate of Science in Theatre, from the Borough of Manhattan Community College in Manhattan, New York. She is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Her versatility in the arts flows from a desire to excel in a field that has always been her childhood dream. She attributes her outstanding academic achievements to the support from her family and teachers, particularly Ms. Gwenith Whitford, her former Literature teacher at high school, who inspired and fueled her appreciation for Shakespeare. She is also very grateful to Urban Stages and Frances Hill for the immense support shown to her throughout her artistic journey.

Stayed tuned for more exciting projects from Disnie!