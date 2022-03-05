Dominican charged with murder of Antiguan personal trainer who was stabbed to death

The Dominican man accused of killing 36-year-old Christopher Smithers, a personal trainer in Antigua and Barbuda, has been formally charged with murder.

Police in the twin island state named the suspect as 38-year-old Berle Adolphus Nathaniel Wallace Jr-a Dominican national who migrated to Antigua and now lives in Villa.

According to reports, the men were involved in an altercation on St John’s Street at approximately 6.23pm on Tuesday, during which Wallace Jr armed himself with a sharp object and stabbed Smithers.

Smithers was then rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) for emergency treatment, but succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at approximately 6.45 pm.

Wallace who is from Wesley appeared before the court Friday and was placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

His committal hearing is set for May 12, 2022.