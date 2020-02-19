Dominican confirmed as Antiguan commissioner of Police

Dominica’s Atlee Patrick Rodney has been confirmed as Police Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Rodney is originally from the northern village of Savanne Paille near Tan Tan in the north.

The announcement came Wednesday 19th February, during a Senior Administrative Meeting at Police Headquarters.

Commissioner Rodney met with members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday, where he was served with his letter of appointment, effective November 25th 2019.

Rodney, who has 38 years’ service within the organization acted in the position for a little more than 22 months before his confirmation.

His opportunity arose after the dismissal of the Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson.

Robinson, who was born in St Vincent and the Grenadines, was on suspension since April 15th, 2018, when the Police Service Commission in Antigua began an internal investigation into complaints of sexual misconduct by male colleagues under the commissioner’s care.

The investigation later led to charges being brought against him and Rodney has been acting in the Police commissioner role ever since.

The newly appointed commissioner used the opportunity to encourage the men and women under his command to remain committed and united in their efforts to make Antigua and Barbuda a safer nation.