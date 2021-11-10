Dominican Delegation at Ubuntu United Nations – a global initiative to empower a new generation of young leaders

Precious Peter and Ferdison Valmond have been selected to represent Dominica at the Ubuntu United Nations, an innovative digital platform connecting changemakers across the world to discuss on challenging issues affecting humanity with other youth leaders across the globe.

ubuntu ngumuntu ngabantu, a Zulu expression roughly translated as – I Am Because You Are – Ubuntu is an ancient South African word and philosophy, placing emphasis in a form of humanism which can be expressed by “being self through others”. It is the ultimate recognition that humans are all bound together and that it is vital to protect the values of communality, dignity, compassion, sharing and acceptance in order to foster our pacific coexistence on earth. Ubuntu relies on the need of taking care of the self, the others and the natural environment.

In this regard and based on the inspirational motto “Building Bridges: Igniting Youth Action through Unity in Diversity”, the UUN has convened youth leaders from 190 countries with a seat at the United Nations endowed with a strong will for serving the common good and to engage all the participants in Human Rights, Social Justice and Sustainable Development promotion, spearheading the Ubuntu philosophy as way of life in this post-modern society.

After analyzing more than 4 000 applications, the UUN jury selected around 600 participants from all over the world. Our Delegates will join this new generation of changemakers reinforcing their Ubuntu commitment and promoting democracy, community development and peace.

This certified, free of charge 25-hour program was developed by the Ubuntu Leaders Academy (ULA) and has engaged 12.000 young people from more than 50 countries …

The UUN is chaired by Mr. José Ramos-Horta and co-chaired by John Volmink, the President of Ubuntu Global Network, and by Her Highness Princess Rym Ali of Jordania. The program also includes the participation of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, namely Muhammad Yunus, Kaylash Satyarthi and Leymah Gbowee, among other international personalities.

(Jose Ramos Horta, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate at Ubuntu Leaders World E-Summit 2021)We must renew our commitment to foster dialogue, tolerance and working towards enduring peace and stable development (…) I encourage you to submit your application to the Ubuntu United Nations (…) we are counting on you!

Under the High Patronage of Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (President of the Portuguese Republic), this event has the participation of Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres:

(Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General at Ubuntu Leaders World E-Summit 2021)Young leaders today are spearheading movements for climate action, racial justice, gender equality and so much more (…) is our chance to shape a better future (…) the United Nations is committed to be your ally. (…) Thank you for your conviction on dialogue power and cooperation! Please, accept our best success wishes for your significant work!

PROGRAM – in collaboration with Club de Madrid’s program “Shared Societies” the five upcoming seminars will take place on:

– October 24th – 1st Seminar “Leading like Mandela: Peace and Reconciliation”;

– November 7th – 2nd Seminar “Building Bridges: Intercultural/Interfaith Dialogue”;

– Novembro 21st – 3rd Seminar “Overcoming Obstacles: Overcoming Poverty and Social Exclusion”;

– December 5th – 4th Seminar “Ubuntu Lives: Human Rights”;

– December 19th – 5th and last Seminar “I Have a Dream: Gender Equality and Environmental Crisis”;

Among the institutional partners of this global pioneer event are the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, the Organisation of Iberoamerican States, the Club de Madrid, the Camões Institute and the AFS Intercultural Programs.

It also has the support of the High Commission for Migrations, the Fundación Tomillo, the Fundación SM, the International School of Braga and the Portuguese Youth National Council.

All THE INFORMATION OF UUN PRESS KIT IS AVAILABLE AT:

www.ubuntuunitednations.org

About Ubuntu Leaders Academy and Ubuntu Global Network:

The Ubuntu Global Network (UGN) is an informal network of Ubuntu Leaders Academy (ULA) participants, with the aim of developing the values of servant leadership, ethics of care and bridge-building . Inspired by renowned servant leaders namely Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Gandhi e Malala Yousafzai, the UGN/ULA was founded in 2010, in Portugal, by IPAV (NGO) with the support of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

In 2017, ULA was recognized by the European Union as awardee under the category of the 12 best practices in youth work. In 2019 it won the Education for Human Rights award (from the Organization of Ibero American States).

WE ARE BRANCHES OF THE SAME TREE. ONE HUMAN FAMILY.