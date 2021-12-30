Dominican named valedictorian at Grambling State University

Donelle E. Roberts, a first generation graduate was named the 2021 fall semester valedictorian of the Grambling State University (GSU).

Donelle says her pride in her accomplishment stems not from knowing she outranked her peers but owing to the fact that she had made her family and herself proud.

The Marigot native who majored in mathematics with a concentration in actuarial science and physics made history at the university as she was the first graduate to earn a degree with a concentration in actuarial science from GSU and did so with a 3.98 Grade Point Average (GPA).

In an interview with Dominica News online (DNO), Roberts credited much of her success to her many sacrifices as well as the support of her parents Ruth and Jeffers Roberts, and her siblings.

Though she admitted her educational journey was not without its fair share of challenges, Roberts insisted that her quick journey to a bachelor’s degree was due to an unlikely combination of purpose and then unexpected circumstances.

“During the height of the Covid period, I had to spend more time in my room for my own safety, this was a frustrating period. It was also tough financially. While I did have a scholarship that paid tuition and boarding, I had to buy my books and basic necessities, as well, money to travel back home during the summer and Christmas breaks. I relied on my family a lot and also worked two jobs.”

While she professed her love for mathematics, Roberts however admitted she had never considered actuarial science before attending GSU which is the study of the financial implications of uncertain future events. Actuaries study how to quantify and manage risk, primarily in the fields of life and health insurance, pensions, employee benefits, and investments.

Now armed with her degree, Robert says upon her return to Dominica in the future, she intends on making great strides in the financial sector.

“That was one of the reasons I chose to focus my area of study in actuarial science. Dominica needs more actuaries and can benefit from having people with these skillset in the banks and other financial institutions.”

Though the GSU valedictorian says she will not pursue a master degree immediately, she is however continuing studies to undergo actuary certification classes and later sit the exams.

“There are quite a few of them and it is my goal to pass them all,” Roberts confidently stated.

To Dominican students studying abroad, she advised, “going to study is an exciting journey, but ensure that while studying you make the sacrifices necessary to keep your grades up. Simple things like spending less time hanging out with friends or going to parties will all be worth it in the end.”

At GSU, Roberts was a member of GSU’s Office of Retention, International Association of Black Actuaries, International Student Organization, STEM NOLA, National Science Foundation undergraduate research, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and National Society of Black Engineers.

She was also honored as a Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholar (2020-2021), Goldman Sachs HBCU Leadership Scholar (2020) and has been on the President’s List every semester since her commencement at the university.