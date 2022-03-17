Dominica’s centenarians decreasing due to COVID-19; highest number of deaths ever reported in one year says DCOA

Just two days before celebrating her 102nd birthday, Marcelline Francois Letang, one of Dominica’s oldest living people passed away at the COVID-19 facility in Portsmouth.

The death of the Vielle Case resident now takes the number of centenarians who have died for the year thus far, to three and 12 since March 2021, which the current first Vice President of the Dominica Council of Ageing (DCOA) Nigel Lawrence says is the highest number of deaths among centenarians which has been recorded the DCOA in any given year.

“We’ve had a few of them who have contracted the virus and recovered then a few weeks later, die. We’ve also had a few of them that have died directly from COVID and then we have a few of them who have died from natural causes attributed to the level of isolation because they’ve not been able to frequently interact with family members and loved ones as they should,” Lawrence told Dominica News Online (DNO).

In March of 2021, Dominica was said to have the highest number of centenarians per capita-27. During the following months, the country was also expected to celebrate the 100th milestone of several other gems, which would have taken the count past the 30 mark.

But sadly, with the rise of the COVID-19 cases on island, came an alarming decrease in the number of these jewels to the point where the country now has only has 15 centenarians, which Lawrence says is the lowest number that the DCOA has recorded.

“Their death is a concern to us in the sense that we recognize that COVID is a factor that we have to deal with it, but the rate at which our centenarians are dying is alarming to us and while we would like to stop this, sadly, there is very little that we can do,” he lamented.

The DCOA holds the view that there is a need for much more public education on caring for the elderly in the safest manner and advises the public -those who interact with the centenarians and or the elderly – to be conscious of the fact that they can be a transmitting agent of the virus to this group of very vulnerable individuals.

While he stressed the importance of ensuring that they maintain as much of a normal lifestyle as possible, which includes check ups by family, friends and loved ones, Lawrence urged the public to do so in the safest way possible.

“We would like to appeal to the general public to let them know that older people and the centenarians are very vulnerable and they are very frail and that their systems cannot take on the rigours of COVID. So if we could do as much as possible to minimise the transmission to them, then this will go a long way in ensuring that our gems live on,” he stated.

The Vice President is also appealing to any non-governmental organisation, businesses, individuals, to partner with them to provide monthly Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the caretakers who interact with the centenarians and other older citizens daily.

Lawrence also notes that the DCOA is not ruling out the possibility of joining hands with the government to also get this done.

“Majority of the deaths come from the centenarians who have a caretaker who interacts with the public,” he pointed out. “The persons who take care of them are themselves are a threat in many instances, because they are the ones that are out there and they have a certain level of chance to contract the virus and transmit it to them and one of the concerns that we’re getting is that they would like to get more PPE’s, so we’re really hoping we can get some assistance in that regard.”

During the year 2020, a total of nine centenarians passed away.

The 15 centenarians left on island are Anastasie Charles better known as “Ma Maggie” of Wesley aged 107, 106-year-old Mr Oscar Phillip Joseph aka popeye, Mrs Mionette Gussi Bannis and Rennel Adrien -105 years, Asher McLawrence Timothy, Angela Cuffy and Elma Labad – 104 years, -olds , 103-year-olds Felicite Alexander (Nenen) and Hesketh Casimir, 102-year-olds Antonine Roberts and Celina Baptiste; 101-year-old Jane Graham, Edvira Anatol as well as Epheline Elizee Laville and the youngest, 100-year-old Veronique Durand.

According to the DCOA database, the number of living centenarians in Dominica is only projected to decrease, as no individual on island is expected to hit the 100th milestone this year.