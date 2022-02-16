Dominica’s team includes 7 overseas based players for CONCACAF senior women’s qualifiers

Seven overseas based players have been included in a 21-member squad to represent Dominica in The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) senior Women’s qualifiers.

The ladies will take on Guyana on Wednesday 16th February at 8 p.m. On Sunday 20th February they will come up against Trinidad and Tobago at 5 p.m. Both matches will be played at the national track and field Leonora Stadium in Guyana.

The overseas base players are Kira Bertrand Kylee Bertand, Briyanna Philip, Alanna Finn, Alijah Titre, Briya Philip and Sari Finn.

The rest of the squad include Keanna Francis, Tabique locket, Alexina Etienne, Romelcia Phillip, Tyana Hilaire, Alianne George, Britney Stoute, Pearl Etienne, Nyomie Defoe, Starr Humphreys, China Tulloch, Christina Sobers and Kasika Samuel

The technical staff include are Delroy Watt, Nathaniel Angol, Kaitlyn LaRocque, Albert Titre, Rosilia Registe, Jarsmine Vidal and Alyan Christopher.

Kira Bertrand was named captain with Britney Stoute as Vice Captain Rosilia Registe will play as coach player.

Head Coach of the Dominica Senior Women’s Football Team, Albert Titre said it has been a “rocky road” for the team in terms of training because of the impact of the COVID pandemic.

“We are facing the pandemic and it’s really challenging for our players in Dominica and we also have the government restrictions. Thanks to the DFA for contacting the government so that we can get the national team into training. I must say, it’s also challenging for the players going through this pandemic and players have to adjust from the normal times.”

He noted that at the end of the day, the team worked and faced those challenges for the past weeks and is happy to be competing on Wednesday.

Titre further expressed his confidence in the team later this evening. The coach said players are “well-balanced” and are ready for the challenge.

Dominica comes up against Guyana from 8:00 PM.