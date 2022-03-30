DOMLEC statement on PM Skerrit’s comments regarding possible change in majority ownership  

Reference is made to the address to the nation today by Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit regarding the proposed sale of Emera Caribbean Inc.’s (ECI’s) majority shareholding in DOMLEC to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GoCD). We expect the process to be completed by March 31st, 2022. There is a lot to be excited about with the reality of geothermal energy here on the island of Dominica, and the inherent opportunities for future energy price stability and greater energy independence. Consequently, we welcome this strategic move.
Over the past nine years, since its investment in DOMLEC in 2013, ECI has articulated its commitment to DOMLEC and its employees, its customers and to the island of Dominica. In addition, the company has benefitted from Emera’s provision of intercompany services in support of health and safety, insurance and accounts & finance, among other areas, as well as the sharing of its broad and deep industry expertise.
We assure the public that, under the proposed GoCD majority ownership, DOMLEC’s commitment to working safely and to maintaining our drive toward world-class safety is unwavering. So, too, is our commitment to our customers for the delivery of safe, reliable and cost-effective energy every moment of every day.
It is within the right of the Government to secure either Natural or National resources as to better protect both netizens’ interests and National security but not particularily the DLP solely but instead the Government, which should be a neutral governning body or entity which should lay claim to the resource in question. In terms of legislation, this should be made clear to the peolple. If said DLP isn’t in Power, will the Government lay claim to the company or not and is said company solely a company procurderd by the DLP which is merely the current Party in power functioning as a Governing body in Office. So which is it exactly? Who is laying claim to the shares in question? As if an external party, either the Governing party or a nonnative (foreigner and or foreign investor) has that amount of power to control the country’s water or, in this case the electricity where exactly does that leave the security of the people whom the Governing body is supposdely trying to protect.
Dictators always want to put everything in the country under their control for personal financial enrichment that is what yours truly wants to do especially since his C B I money honey bucket is running out of money that he uses for himself. Now he is seeking another source of money to keep his money bucket full.
That’s all you have to say to your clients?
You feel more obligated to your share holders I guess.
In comes a DLP government ownership……. it’s not like fuel surcharge gonna be dropped.
I remember all that talk about Petro caribe…… what can de DLP government boast about dat relationship
Consolidating interests……CBI and energy!
Wow Skerrit…… you just won’t satisfy!!!!
Really Dissident?
Government is the one who governs.
Whatever the government does it is the populace that benefits.
It is time to suppress your anger or what against a dlp government. They may not be in government forever.
High time to forget all those foolishness and dlp government ownership.
I think you guys should understand how government works. I see that so many like you do not understand a lot of things. Domlec will still be run by the Board of Directors and other staff.
It is as though you guys think that the PM of dlp is in all offices.
A sorry state to be in. So many of you think that once you work in a government department, you should know everything. But actually, there are various departments and not one big soup talaylay as you guys think.
Get someone to explain how government works instead of staying where you are – bitter, not understanding anything, and just talking without understanding.
That is for all the rest who only criticizes not offering…