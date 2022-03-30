DOMLEC statement on PM Skerrit’s comments regarding possible change in majority ownership  

Reference is made to the address to the nation today by Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit regarding the proposed sale of Emera Caribbean Inc.’s (ECI’s) majority shareholding in DOMLEC to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GoCD). We expect the process to be completed by March 31st, 2022. There is a lot to be excited about with the reality of geothermal energy here on the island of Dominica, and the inherent opportunities for future energy price stability and greater energy independence. Consequently, we welcome this strategic move.

Over the past nine years, since its investment in DOMLEC in 2013, ECI has articulated its commitment to DOMLEC and its employees, its customers and to the island of Dominica. In addition, the company has benefitted from Emera’s provision of intercompany services in support of health and safety, insurance and accounts & finance, among other areas, as well as the sharing of its broad and deep industry expertise.

We assure the public that, under the proposed GoCD majority ownership, DOMLEC’s commitment to working safely and to maintaining our drive toward world-class safety is unwavering. So, too, is our commitment to our customers for the delivery of safe, reliable and cost-effective energy every moment of every day.