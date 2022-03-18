DOWASCO plans water week to commemorate World Water Day

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Ltd. (DOWASCO) will raise awareness about the significance of water resources, particularly groundwater as the Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Water Day on March 22, 2022.

Over the years, in recognition of World Water Day, DOWASCO has organized a week of activities, dubbed Water Week. The company uses various campaigns, geared particularly towards students to celebrate water and focuses on the importance of water conservation.

Despite the challenge of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, DOWASCO has organized a few activities scheduled from March 22 to March 25.

This year, World Water Day will be observed with the theme: ‘Groundwater, Making the Invisible, Visible.’

Groundwater is water found underground in aquifers, which are geological formations of rocks, sands and gravels that hold substantial quantities of water. Groundwater feeds springs, rivers, lakes and wetlands, and seeps into oceans.

Groundwater accounts for about 30% of total freshwater, while surface water accounts for less than one percent. Groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere.

In Dominica, our water abstraction is primarily from surface sources, however, we do benefit from groundwater.

Activities to observe Water Week include media appearances; a debate at the Dominica State College; a radio quiz; primary and secondary school poster and essay competitions and customer appreciation day.

DOWASCO encourages students and the public to be part of this year’s activities as we continue to reaffirm the impact of clean water and sanitation for all.