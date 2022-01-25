Education needed for sustainable development and psychosocial development says Alfred

Minster for Education, Octavia Alfred has said Dominica needs education to fully contribute to sustainable development and to the psychosocial development of students.

Alfred made this statement in her International Day of Education speech which is observed every year on January, 24th to celebrate the role of education for peace and development.

The United Nations General Assembly first celebrated International Day of Education on January 24th 2018. Yesterday was the 4th anniversary of its founding. This year’s theme was “Changing course, transforming education.”

“We need education to fully contribute to sustainable development. We need education to fully contribute to the psychosocial development of our students. For instance, by integrating environmental education or the civics curriculum in all curriculums and by training teachers in these fields,” Alfred noted.

She said this year’s international day of education will be a platform to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured, to realize everyone’s fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable inclusive and peaceful future.

“It will generate debate around how to strengthen education as a public endeavor and common good, how to steer the digital transformation, support teachers, safeguard the planet and unlock the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home,” the minister stated.

The Minister went on to highlight the importance of education in order to fully contribute to sustainable development through the forging of a new social contract for education as called for by the UNESCO report for education released last November.

Alfred took the opportunity to highlight the work of the officers at the Ministry of Education, principals and teachers at all levels from early childhood to tertiary education.

“I thank you for the effort that you have made to ensure that our children continue learning in a time like this. We know that Dominica is forging ahead to ensure quality education for all as we work on implementing Universal Early childhood education.”

She noted that Dominica is already engaged in universal primary education and universal secondary education and added that the country will continue to do its best to ensure that every secondary child leaves school with a skill.

According to information from en.unesco.org without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

It further stated that today, 258 million children and youth still do not attend school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out of school.

“Their right to education is being violated and it is unacceptable,” UNESCO states.