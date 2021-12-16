Entrepreneur creates christmas village highlighting Caribbean culture

Forsianne Parillon Joseph in Antigua is spreading Christmas cheer and Caribbean love this Christmas, through her Caribbean Christmas Village. The tradition of building decorative Christmas Villages has been around for centuries. While the Internet is inundated with Villages that depict Christmas in the temperate countries, it is rare to find Villages that showcase what Christmas is like in the Caribbean. This was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Caribbean Christmas Village, the other being the building of good and lasting memories with her family.

The Caribbean Christmas Village highlights Caribbean culture and Christmas traditions generally celebrated in the islands, such as house to house caroling, midnight mass or attending church on Christmas Eve, the gathering of families and friends with plenty food and drinks, shopping, and weddings. The Village comes alive especially at night when the decorative lights are switched on and the buildings are lit. It features a harbour with yachts and a cruise ship, palm trees, a sugar mill, along with, a mountain range and a farm made by Forsianne.

The Caribbean Christmas Village also depicts traditions that are unique to some Caribbean islands, like the Festival of Lights and Renewal in St Lucia, the Nine Mornings Festival in

St Vincent and the Grenadines, Christmas in the Park in Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda, Carols by Candlelight in Grenada, and Carnival in Montserrat and St Kitts and Nevis. “It is important to include our children in, and educate them about, Caribbean Christmas traditions so they can embrace, as well as, enjoy the experience. They must also see similar looking people and things in the Village to make it more meaningful. Likewise, the Village provides an avenue for adults to reminisce, while celebrating Christmas,” says Forsianne. She also wants to take the opportunity to thank her friends and the musicians who contributed to the production of the Caribbean Christmas Village.

The Caribbean Christmas Village can be found on YouTube at www.YouTube.com/user/forsip.

Persons are encouraged to like, subscribe, share the video, as we take a collective approach to showcasing Christmas in the Caribbean.

Forsianne is also featuring a countdown to Christmas segment captioned Christmas Village Stories, from 15-24 December 2021. You are invited to be a part of the experience.

Forsianne is a Human Resources Consultant, Creative Thinker and Crafter, who enjoys Christmas and sharing her skills. She can be contacted at (268) 727-3076 or via e-mail at forsie@gmail.com or forsianne@siahrconsulting.com.

