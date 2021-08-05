Family in search of Mahaut man missing for two weeks

A family from the community of Mahaut is in desperate search of Sylven Rawle Rolle commonly known as Tiger, a painter by profession, who was last seen exactly two weeks ago.

Sister of the missing man, Karen Rolle Thomas, informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that her brother who resided in the housing apartment in Jimmit, was last seen on July 22, 2021, leaving his apartment, dressed all in white.

Rolle was also seen on that day at a funeral in the community of St. Joseph, but since then, neither family members nor neighbours have seen him or have been able to get in contact with him via cellphone.

While his sister says that the police have provided the family with excellent assistance since the missing person reports were filed yesterday, she is appealing to the general public for further assistance in locating her brother who she described as a non-confrontational individual.

His sister further informed DNO that he is a construction worker and his last known job was in the community of Wotten Waven which the family visited today.

Anyone with information that can lead to the whereabouts of Sylven Rawle Rolle, is asked to contact the nearest police station, the family members at 1 767 6135396/3174246/6159206/3172470 or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).