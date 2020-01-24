Five young ladies to vie for the title of Ms DSC Mas Jamboree 2020

Five young ladies from the Dominica State College (DSC) will compete for the DSC Mas Jamboree 2020 this year.

Law Enforcement Major Aaliyah Alexander, Briana Laudat who is pursuing an Associate Degree in Geography and Computer Science, Economics and Information Technology Major Kayjah Charles, Deniscia Laurent a Law Enforcement student and Geography Major Dainisha Eusebe were officially launched on Thursday.

President of the DSC Dr. Donald Peters says the institution produces the best people all over the country.

He said Mas Jamboree is going to see all the creative aspects of culture and values.

Dr. Peters described the DSC as being the premiere institution, “and certainly we always try to set a relationship with the private sector, because in most jurisdictions around the world private centre and Private Corporation and Universities work together,” he added.

He encouraged the public to support the event.

The show will take place at Carnival City on Tuesday 18th February from 5:30pm.