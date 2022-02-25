Flow donates 50 amazon fire tablets to support NTRC’s Net4All Social Broadband Program

Flow Dominica is supporting the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (NTRC)’s Net4All Social Broadband Program with the donation of fifty amazon Fire tablets through the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF), a nonprofit organization that serves as C&W Communications’ corporate social responsibility arm.

The NTRC launched the Net4All program in October of last year to assist students and their families who find it difficult to afford internet access. One of the prerequisites dictates that the applicant must have a device to access the program, and Flow Dominica’s donation of the gadgets will assist in breaking this barrier for approximately fifty families.

In presenting the devices to the Executive Director of the NTRC – Craig Nesty, Flow’s Ferdina Frampton expressed the company’s commitment to work with the Commission in executing its social programs by not only supporting the Net4All, but to continue to roll out its Fibre to Home Network (FTTH) infrastructure across Dominica until every home has access to the internet.

Executive Director of the NTRC Craig Nesty thanked Flow for the contribution to the program adding that it is necessary that every student who needs to get on to the internet has the means to do so. He is confident that the Amazon Fire tablets will assist some families who do not meet the initial requirements to now benefit from the program.

Persons who meet the criteria can contact the office of the NTRC to benefit from the Net4All program with a minor commitment of $10 monthly with the balance subsidized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Dominica.