Fr. Elton acquitted of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegation

A six-month investigation into alleged “inappropriate behaviour” by Catholic priest Father Elton Letang, has revealed that the former parish priest of St Paul and St Ann has done nothing wrong.
This is according to a statement signed by Provincial Superior of the Redemptorists of the Baltimore Province, Reverend Paul J. Borowski.
On June 6, 2021, the Diocese of Roseau and the Redemptorists of the Baltimore Province announced that they had received an accusation of inappropriate behaviour against Fr. Letang and therefore, an established investigative procedure was initiated.
In their statement earlier this year, the Diocese of Roseau and the Redemptorists declared that they take “all accusations of misconduct seriously” and said steps were being taken to examine the case “to ensure fairness, care and concern to all parties involved.”
The procedure mandated the removal of Fr. Letang, -placing him on an indefinite leave of absence- which prohibited him from ministering in any capacity within the Diocese or elsewhere during the investigation.
In an announcement which was delivered during mass on Sunday, the Redemptorists stated that after conducting an investigation, they can report no evidence of behaviour that precludes Fr. Letang’s full return to active ministry as a priest.
The announcement further revealed that during his time away from ministry and the parish, Fr. Letang was engaged in “intensive therapy” and reflection “which has unquestionably helped him in understanding himself better.”
“He was able to revisit significant moments in his life which helped in contributing to the person he is today,” the statement added.
Though the church has announced that the parish priest will be returning to ministry, a decision has however been taken to have him transferred to the island of St. Lucia where he will join the Redemptorists in Vieux Fort.
“Father Letang will, as he has done here in Dominica, continue being the hard-working priest he is. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes for Fr. Letang during this period of transition,” the statement concluded.
Proceeding with caution is necessary especially as the devil is always working. This is a sad situation to me to see a young priest, accused, found not guilty of wrong doing but essentially moved to another island to serve. But if you are guilty of wrong; trust that you will answer to the Lord eventually. Also I hope that another priest will replace him as we do not need less priests or ministers of the Lord. We all need more God in our lives. According to Father Celsus, To God Be The Glory. Be strong Father Letang as you answer only to the Good Lord above.
And we are non the wiser. What was the nature of the apparent misconduct of the priest? Does the church have its own police force and can the complainant be forced to make restitution to the priest, who has been absolved of the charge? But nonetheless he has been moved not just to another parish but to another jurisdiction. This is a typical modus operandi of the church, which It appears to have learned very little and continues to look after its own first and foremost. But then again, of course it is not a democratic institution and we should not expect any better.
What the letter said equals nothing. They must have cured him from whatever it is and send him to another parish. Look jokes.
Let GOD do his work
God IS doing ‘her’ work.