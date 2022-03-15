Government to hold consultations with stakeholders in the agricultural sector

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his government plans to hold a consultation on Wednesday, March 16th which will target stakeholders in the agricultural sector in Dominica.

He made the announcement during State-Owned Radio, DBS Talking Point Program on Monday where he was accompanied by Minister for Agriculture, National Food Security, the Blue and Green Economy, Fidel Grant.

The consultation aims to identify measures to reduce obstacles along the value chain and facilitate access to markets for locally produced goods and according to the Prime Minister, it will involve farmers, fisherfolk, agro-processors, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, hucksters, poultry farmers, pork farmers, livestock farmers, financial institutions, among others.

“The idea is to have a conversation. It’s not going to be an argument; it’s going to be a conversation among stakeholders to discuss the current state of production and the current state of supply,” he said. “And what are the challenges some of us do have in selling and what are the challenges those of us have in purchasing and what can we do to address these production and supply issues?”

Skerrit said the consultation will also seek to arrive at an understanding as to what can be done to reduce or eliminate Dominica imports.

He believes that agricultural produce including cabbage, watermelon, cauliflower and others should not be imported and indicated that crops such as cauliflower, cantaloupe, broccoli and bell peppers are being targetted because many farmers don’t plant them in any significant quantity.

The Prime Minister said the plan is not to compete with any existing farmers.

“We are going to be complimenting them,” Skerrit stated. “And the whole idea is to present this proposal to them, form a company, and be shareholders in the company.”

Skerrit said his government will provide the land, greenhouses, help with the planting material to start off and labour for six months.

“All you have to do is use your knowledge in agriculture, your knowledge in accounting, your knowledge in business to manage this company and to manage the farm, and your knowledge in marketing to manage these crops,” Skerrit urged.

He continued, “Because if we can ban the importation of broccoli and cauliflower and bell peppers, you can see 2, 3, 4 million-dollars in the short-term staying in Dominica.”

He explained further that if there are shareholders running a company and the turnover is $2 million as a small business that will be considered as a significant business.

“You will have an opportunity to grow, so let us run a model farm so the rest can learn from this and run our business this way,” Skerrit stated. “The more we grow and the more we consume what we grow there will be less need to import.”

He encourages the public to consume goods that are being produced in Dominica to help reduce the import bill.

Meantime, according to the Prime Minister, a special unit is to be set up in the Ministry of Trade to join forces with Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), The Hucksters Association and Invest Dominica to set up a marketing arm that can go from island-to-island to speak to governments, purchasers of agricultural produce and to promote the sale of Dominica’s fresh and processed produce.

“You are going to see a very heightened approach to going very aggressively into the regional markets by a government-paid team of people who can go in and promote agriculture the same way we promote tourism across the world for Dominica,” Skerrit said.

The consultation is expected to take place at the Goodwill Parish Hall at 5pm.

Another consultation which is expected to target young professionals will be held in the coming weeks.