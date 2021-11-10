102-year old who recovered from COVID-19, passes away

The jovial spirited centenarian Veronica Elsina Burton, who Dominica News Online (DNO) reported last month had defied the odds by recovering from COVID-19, sadly passed away on November 6.

Confirming the death of the time-fortified gem who was heralded as one of Dominica’s oldest living people, her daughter Ideline Burton, told DNO that although her mother was COVID-free, it is believed that the lingering post-virus complications may have contributed to her death.

“As I said before, mommy got the COVID very bad and got every symptom it came with, and when she was finally released and we returned home, because of the swelling in her throat, she couldn’t eat and started complaining of severe stomach aches, and it just went downhill from there, all we could do was watch as her condition deteriorated before our very eyes,” Ideline said.

Born on June 1 1919, the 102-year-old, whose diet consisted only of fish and other local foods, is said to have been in perfect health and suffered from no pre-existing conditions before the virus attacked her.

Ideline labelled her mother -a former housewife and a farmer – as a “fighter” who always “pushed through” whatever life throws at her.

“She was one tough cookie who fought until her very last breath and even on her dying bed she kept that vibrant spirit and continued to smile with us, all [the] while suffering so much,” the daughter recollected.

“I thank God that she is gone because she suffered so much within the past few days. I have never seen someone suffer like that and there was nothing we could do to help, except to just watch her and pray for the best,” She added. “There came a time when we couldn’t even turn her because if we touched her too hard, it was like her bones were ready to crack. So while we will miss her, we are happy she’s not suffering anymore.”

Now, Burton’s children are left with fond memories of their mother who they say would have given the shirt off her back to someone in need.

“We were blessed to have her with us for 102 years; not many people have that kind of blessing so I am thankful that we got to have her with us for all that time,” Ideline said in tribute to her mother. “She was a giving person who always had something to give to someone when they came to visit her. We are mourning our mom but we are not breaking down crying because we knew what she was going through and we enjoyed the years that she stayed with us.”

In the wake of her mother’s loss, Ideline is reminding everyone to stay on guard during the pandemic, especially when getting into contact with the elderly.

When she contracted the virus, Burton was unvaccinated for reasons her daughter said were outside of the family’s control, but she added that plans were in place to have the centenarian take the jab once health officials gave the go-ahead.

A proud mother ten, two of whom she outlived, the Bataca resident was a devout catholic who enjoyed praying and reading.

Less than a week before Burton’s passing – November 1 – the nation celebrated the 100th birthday of Ms. Veronique Durand also known as ‘Ma Olive, Ma Cuffy or Ma Jean of Petite Soufriere.

Dominica, which is said to have the highest number of centenarians per capita, in March of this year increased its tally of living centenarians to 27, but within the past few months, eight of them including Burton, have passed away.