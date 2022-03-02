16-year-old charged with murder of Chinese national

A 16-year-old of Marigot has been charged with the murder of a Chinese business man who resided in Dominica.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat accompanied by an adult on March 2, 2022, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea since the charge of murder is an indicatable offense.

It is alleged that between February 22 and 23, in Marigot, the 16-year-old murdered Zhang Zhaopeng, contrary to law.

On February 22, videos surfaced of Zhaopeng in Marigot where he owns a business, with blood gushing from a wound in his head.

Zhaopeng was later transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he succumbed to the injuries the following day.

At the court hearing, Magistrate Laudat denied bail to the accused and advised his attorney, Gina Abraham-Thomas that bail should be sought at the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to June 22, 2022, in Marigot for Preliminary Inquiry.

Since the accused is a juvenile, he will be entitled to a confidential trial at the juveniles court hence his name has been withheld in this report.