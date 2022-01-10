21 year-old charged with murder of Cochrane man

A 21-year-old man is now remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison following a charge of murder preferred against him by the police.

It is alleged that on January 2, 2022, at Goodwill, Junior Jean Jacque Elizee of Roger Canefield, did unlawfully murder 28-year-old Myron Benjamin of Cochrane.

According to the police, Benjamin’s body was found, with multiple stab wounds, lying along the sidewalk of the E.O. Le Blanc Highway on Goodwill Road at about 5:45 a.m on the aforementioned date.

At today’s court hearing, Elizee was not required to enter a plea since the charge of murder is an indictable offense– expected to be heard at the High Court before a Judge and jury.

Presiding Magistrate Michael Laudat denied bail citing section 7 of the bail act which, according to him, gives him the authority to do so.

The prosecution which is headed by acting Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Sherma Dalymple, was ordered to make disclosure available to defense attorney for the accused, Wayne Norde, on or before January 21, 2022.

The matter was adjourned to January 31 for the start of the Preliminary Inquiry.

As it relates to the second suspected murder of 2022 which occurred on the same day resulting in the death of 26-year-old Stephen Paul of Stockfarm, the police say investigations are still ongoing.