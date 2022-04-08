51 Roseau families receive keys to their Upper River Bank homes

Fifty-one (51) families of the Roseau Central Constituency received keys to their new apartments on Thursday.

The apartments dubbed, ‘City Breeze Apartments’ are located at Upper River Bank in Roseau.

The apartments are 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units, spacious and are promoted as being of a superior design. There are also 9 commercial business spaces, two of which will be used for arts & craft and a tech centre.

“It’s a heartwarming occasion for these families who have waited long for the blessing of a new home which offers peace, comfort, security and constant river breeze,” Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit said while addressing a handing over ceremony.

According to her, while there were hundreds of applications for these apartments, she is confident that the most deserving have been selected to receive “this blessing today.”

“Often times looking from the outside, we are quick to cast judgments because we do not have first-hand knowledge of the true circumstances of the people who live and work among us, but I do,” Poponne Skerrit noted. “As Parliamentary Representative, I have a good relationship with my constituents and as a friend to my constituents, I know of their joys and I know of their hardships and I understand how these new homes will brighten their circumstances…,”

She said that in addition to the apartment complex at the upper River Bank the government has refurbished dozens of private homes in Roseau under its housing revolution and several senior citizens have benefited from this initiative.

Poponne-Skerrit revealed that over the next months, the government will pursue more urgently the construction of a second housing complex near the promenade near the River Bank.

“Not only will this boost our housing stock and improve the socio-economic conditions of more of our constituents, but it will further beautify the area and will help fulfill our vision for the enhancement and beautification of the City of Roseau,” the Roseau MP stated.

Meantime, Project Manager of Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) Cal Murad describing MMCE as partners in Dominica’s development, said the apartments are not only beautiful, but were built and engineered to withstand a category 5 Hurricane,

““We want to ensure that all our projects are built to standards… so we guarantee that you are receiving the best,” the MMCE representative said.