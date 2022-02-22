67 year old Dominican taxi operator charged in Antigua for battery

Sixty-seven-year-old Nicholas Paul Andrew, a Dominican taxi operator living and working in Antigua and Barbuda has been arrested and charged for battery after allegedly beating a student of the American University of Antigua.

Andrew, who lives in Clarehall, reportedly beat the AUA student with a stick for unpaid wages.

Andrew appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh and was charged with battery, but the prosecution said a more serious charge could be laid against him.

Andrew was reportedly hired to pick up the student and according to reports, after picking up the complainant, while getting close to his drop-off, the student indicated that he forgot his bag and wanted to go back.

The defendant informed the alleged victim that the fare was actually $45 since it was three trips in total.

The student reportedly became irate and spat in the taxi drivers face.

Andrew claimed that he found a stick and used it to beat the student and still never got the money.

The medical report is said to indicate that the University student sustained injuries all over his body but Andrew believes that “somebody made that up.”

Andrew was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with a cash component of $5000.

He also has to report to a police station three days a week, provide one local surety and surrender his travel documents in order to guarantee his temporary release.

The student recorded the entire episode.

A muted version of the video is available below. Viewer discretion is advised due to the nature of the content.

Untitled